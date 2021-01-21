Harborside Inc. Announces Plaintiff's Voluntary Dismissal of Class Action Suit Without Prejudice

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside", or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that a complaint filed on October 13, 2020, with the United States District Court, District of Oregon ("the Court"), Case No. 3:20-cv-01551-MO, has been voluntarily dismissed in its entirety without prejudice.

The plaintiffs in this action had alleged violations of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, more specifically alleging that the Company issued materially false and misleading statements during the class period. The plaintiff voluntarily dismissed, without prejudice, the above-captioned action against all defendants.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. In 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

