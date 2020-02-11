Harborside Inc. Announces Opening of San Leandro Dispensary

Iconic Retailer Opens Medical Use Dispensary in San Leandro

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, announced today the opening of its San Leandro retail facility. Formerly, San Leandro Wellness Solutions, Inc., the location was fully acquired in October of 2019 and has been operating in a medical capacity but will expand to recreational services in the coming months. This latest opening marks Harborside's fourth dispensary in California.

The San Leandro dispensary is strategically located along the busy Interstate 880 corridor between Oakland and San Jose, one of the most heavily trafficked stretches of highway in Northern California. Its location near the Oakland International Airport, San Mateo Bridge and the San Leandro Factory Outlets shopping mall will be convenient for both Bay Area commuters and patients in the heavily populated corridor. The store carries the same inventory as its existing retail locations, including Harborside's own KEY and Harborside Farms lines of cannabis products, and will also offer delivery services.

The 7,000 square foot retail facility will be one of three dispensaries licensed to operate in the San Leandro area.

"The San Leandro community has graciously welcomed us over the past few months, and the entire team at Harborside looks forward to providing neighboring residents with quality cannabis products and care," said Peter Bilodeau, interim CEO of Harborside. "I commend the executive and retail teams for dedicating their time to this successful opening and we are proud to further establish ourselves as Northern California's preeminent cannabis retailer."

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in Palm Springs outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, two dispensaries in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Additional Information

Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com , including in Harborside's Listing Statement dated May 30, 2019. Additional information regarding PMACC is available at www.shopharborside.com . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as "forward-looking statements", which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as "will", "plans," "expects," "targets," "continues", "estimates," "scheduled," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "may," "could," "would" or might, and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expansion to recreational services in the coming months, offering of delivery services, and the possibility of manufacturing and distribution on site.

Forward looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of the times at, or by which, such events, performance or results will be achieved, if achieved at all. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Harborside, including expectations and assumptions concerning Harborside. Although Harborside believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Harborside can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the results of the due diligence review on the parties on each other are less than satisfactory, or the required shareholder approvals are not obtained. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Harborside, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Harborside Inc.

For further information: Company Contact: Harborside Inc., Peter Bilodeau, CEO, (510) 541-9599; Media Contact: MATTIO Communications, [email protected]; Investor Contact: MATTIO Communications, Jessica Bornn, [email protected]