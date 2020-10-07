Harborside Inc. Announces New Ticker Symbol "HBORF" on the OTCQX

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that it has changed its ticker symbol from "HSDEF" to "HBORF" on the OTCQX market effective today October 7, 2020. No action is required by current shareholders with regard to this change.

U.S. investors can now find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company under the symbol "HBORF" on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Company Contact: Harborside Inc., Peter Bilodeau, Chairman, Interim CEO, (519) 919-6500; Investor Contact: MATTIO Communications, Rob Kelly, [email protected]; Media Contact: MATTIO Communications, [email protected]