Harborside Desert Hot Springs to Celebrate Grand Opening this Saturday Featuring Drive-Thru Service, First of Its Kind in Southern California

Iconic Retailer Expands Its Footprint, Opening Its First Southern Californian Dispensary

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced the Grand Opening of their newest dispensary in Desert Hot Springs, this Saturday. The store is Harborside's first retail location outside of the Bay Area and will also be the first drive-thru dispensary in Southern California. Harborside co-founder Steve DeAngelo, local elected officials and other surprise celebrity guests will officially open the dispensary and drive-thru at a public celebration this Saturday.

The 4,800 square foot facility is strategically located on Interstate 10 between Los Angeles and Coachella and will carry both medical and adult-use products, including Harborside's own KEY line of cannabis products. In addition to its highly anticipated drive-thru, the Desert Hot Springs location will partner with Pure Healing Clinic, offering professional acupuncture, herbal medicine and other wellness services. This latest expansion marks Harborside's fourth retail operation in California.

"Harborside is committed to bringing exceptional cannabis products to our neighboring communities, and is proud to provide the Southern California market with best-in-class service and convenience," said Peter Bilodeau, interim CEO of Harborside. "We are especially pleased to have obtained one of the few drive-thru dispensary licenses in Southern California."

"Harborside decided to come to the Coachella Valley because we like to be where the action is," said co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Steve DeAngelo. "The Valley is growing into a world-class center of both the cannabis industry and cannabis tourism, so it's an ideal location to introduce the legendary Harborside retail model and in-house brands to a wider population. We're also bringing some things that the Valley hasn't seen yet, like our drive-thru, an on-site holistic healing clinic, and the legendary knowledge and compassion of our associates."

Harborside Dispensary is located at 66205 Paul, Desert Hot Springs CA 92240. This dispensary operates under a management services agreement.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating two of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, and opening its third Northern California facility and first Southern California retail facility in late 2019. The Company also operates two dispensaries in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed Company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including Harborside's Listing Statement dated May 30, 2019.

Additional Information

