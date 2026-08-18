Happy Health Raises $75 Million for Healthcare in the Home: NYSE Content Update

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Aug 18, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 18th
- Happy Health CEO Dr. Dustin Freckleton to discuss company's latest funding.
- The company says it's making a $75 million play that healthcare is moving into the home.
- Happy Health adds that it's diagnosing sleep apnea in as few as three nights by using an FDA-cleared smart ring.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) CEO David Foulkes to join NYSE Live.
- Showcase from Brooklyn Bridge Marina will feature on-water demonstrations, product experiences, and industry discussions.
- Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary to join Taking Stock this afternoon.
- The entrepreneur and investor will deliver insight on AI data centers, as well as what's next for his movie career following his role in Marty Supreme.
- Investors are tracking the latest developments in the Middle East.
- ICE Brent Crude rose above $90 a barrel amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) kicked off a busy week of retail earnings.
Opening Bell
Wall Street Rides FAR celebrates its 12th season
Closing Bell
Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE: TRLV) celebrates its listing on the NYSE
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
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