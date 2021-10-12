Hapbee to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021

-Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, are invited to attend Hapbee's real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference-

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021 at 11.45 AM Eastern Time.

Conference Details

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Date: October 13, 2021

Time: 11.45 AM Eastern Time

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Yona Shtern in real time. Yona will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Yona will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Hapbee

Canadian-based Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

