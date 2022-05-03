Hapbee Included in Fast Company's 2022 Awards of World Changing Ideas

Hapbee's Bio-Streaming Technology Receives Honorable Mention in the Wellness Category

Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearables and bio-streaming technology, is pleased to announce it has been included in the Wellness Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for its innovative Hapbee Neckband and Wellness Blends.

Hapbee utilizes groundbreaking technology that records the natural magnetic energy of compounds that you might ingest. The product can be worn around the neck or placed under a pillow for sleep and plays these frequencies back to you on demand – giving your body the sensation without any potential side effects.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcases ground-breaking technologies and innovations — with climate, social justice, wellness, AI, and data among the most popular categories.

A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

"As an emerging wellness technology company focused on improving people's lives, being recognized by Fast Company for our first product to hit the market is a proud moment for our team and shareholders," stated Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "With an exciting product pipeline and new initiatives ahead for Hapbee, I look forward to future opportunities for our brand and the positive impact we can have on our customers' lives."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

Additions to Senior Management Team

The Company is also pleased to announce that Hapbee has appointed Brent Dobsch as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ken Adessky as Corporate Secretary and Yona Shtern as President in addition to being Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, effective March 31, 2022.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform with a mission to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Neckband, the Sleepbee Sleep Mask, and the Sleepbee Bed Topper, which are all powered by an ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) bio-streaming platform that delivers low-power electro-magnetic signals and blends designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Hapbee products are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, or results on certain individuals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Hapbee, including, without limitation: the growth of the worldwide sleep and wellness market; the suitability of the Hapbee Neckband and blends for users; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Hapbee's business; the ability of Hapbee to source supplies required to manufacture its products; there will be a demand for Hapbee's services and products in the future; all necessary approvals will be received and all conditions will be satisfied or waived; and Hapbee will be able to operate its business as planned. Hapbee is not a medical device and is not to be used for medical purposes. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Hapbee believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.

For further information: Please contact: Investor Relations, [email protected], 1.905.347.5569