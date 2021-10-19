Hapbee Expands Leadership Team

Profile of Newly Appointed Growth Executives

Jordan Neville – Director, Customer Growth & Retention

Jordan Neville has built a 10-year career in sales leadership roles and entrepreneurship. Jordan served as the Director of Sales at Peloton, a U.S. exercise equipment and media giant for five years. During his tenure at Peloton, he oversaw Peloton's sales growth from one bike a week to over 10,000 bikes per day and achieved a 97% retention rate in monthly subscriptions. Prior to joining Peloton, he has founded two startups, namely Giv and Fit4Purpose. With an educational background in Economics and Mathematics from Loughborough University, England, he implements a number-based approach with a focus on growth, strategy and execution based around data and analytics in every role that he has held in his career. In 2020, Jordan launched the first social commerce platform called cart•rev.

Iggy Rodriguez – VP, Business Developments & Partnerships

Iggy has a 12-year track record of fostering key client relationships and executing effective marketing campaigns in a number of different fields. Iggy entered the health and wellness space as the Head of Global Partnerships at Therabody, curating deals with some of the world's largest brands, teams and influencers. He started his career in sponsorships with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was the Director of Advertising and Partnerships for the Detroit Pistons before getting his EMBA at The University of Chicago, Booth. Additionally, Iggy served as the National Partnerships Director for an events marketplace called Kapow and played an integral part in its initial fundraising and eventual sale to Vista Capital in 2015.

"The addition of both Jordan and Iggy brings years of growth expertise and leadership experience in consumer-focused companies within the wellness industry to Hapbee," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "The appointment of two senior growth executives, coupled with our strong proprietary technology enables us to advance growth strategies in delivering a unique product to the marketplace. That said, we look forward to working with Jordan and Iggy in scaling up the distribution of our Hapbee devices to a broad audience."

About Hapbee

Canadian-based Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's product marketing and development initiatives; and the introduction of new products or services; are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated January 27, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Investor Relations, [email protected], 1.905.347.5569