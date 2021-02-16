Hapbee Announces Search for New CEO as Part of Corporate Growth Strategy

(TSXV: HAPB)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company utilizing groundbreaking magnetic field technology in its Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce it has initiated the process to identify and appoint a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as it expands commercialization and development initiatives.

"When we launched Hapbee, I had three key goals for the Company: create a one-of-a-kind wellness wearable with broad market appeal, build a platform app technology that enabled our signals to play on the same product, and assemble a diverse team capable of bringing these ideas to life," said Scott Donnell, CEO and co-founder of Hapbee. "I am thrilled Hapbee has achieved each of these goals, among several others, in a relatively short time. Now, with our growth targets and development initiatives expanding in scope, so too should our leadership team, starting with a new CEO. I am confident that the Company is now positioned to attract and hire a world-class CEO with extensive experience to optimize Hapbee's enterprise value. My passion is sharing the inspiring possibilities of our technology and exploring the development of new products under the Hapbee brand. I look forward to continuing to do so alongside Hapbee's future CEO."

Mr. Donnell will continue to serve as CEO until a permanent successor is appointed. Once a suitable candidate is selected, he intends to remain in a leadership role with the Company, dedicating time to product development and marketing. Hapbee expects the CEO role to be filled within the coming months.

Hapbee Expands E-Commerce Payment Options

Hapbee is currently in the process of integrating Bread, a point-of-sale financing solutions provider, into its e-commerce platform. Implementation of Bread is intended to increase financial accessibility and enhance e-commerce conversion rates for the Hapbee wearable. Furthermore, the Company recently added PayPal as a payment option to its e-commerce platform.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

