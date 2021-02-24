Hapbee Announces Marketing Agreement with Kion

Hapbee Looks to Make Further Inroads into Wellness and Fitness Influencer Communities

(TSXV: HAPB)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQX: HAPBF) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company utilizing groundbreaking magnetic field technology in its Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Kion, LLC ("Kion"), whereby Hapbee will be featured on the Ben Greenfield Fitness ("BGF") podcast and in online marketing materials distributed by Kion.

Consistent with Hapbee's D2C e-commerce strategy, which is anticipated to ramp up in Q2 of this year, the Company aims to enhance its exposure within wellness and fitness communities. Hapbee believes platforms such as the BGF podcast, as well as other social influencer and blogger channels, provide an ideal opportunity to connect with the Company's target audience while educating them on the potential benefits of the Hapbee wearable.

Ben Greenfield is a human performance consultant, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author and has been a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. A former bodybuilder and 13-time Ironman triathlete, Ben is also a co-founder of KION, a nutritional supplements company.

"Hapbee is an incredible technology for improving mental wellness," said Ben Greenfield. "It has benefitted me personally, and I look forward to sharing it with my audience."

About the BGF Podcast

While the BGF podcast, hosted by Ben Greenfield, features interviews with exercise, diet and medical professionals, it also presents an entertaining mash-up of ancestral wisdom, modern science, and mind-body-spirit optimizing content.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

