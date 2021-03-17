Hapbee Advances Mechanical Engineering Phase of Bed-Related Product

"The mechanical engineering phase for our bed-related prototype is on schedule and progressing well. We are excited to share initial renderings of the Product as we work towards a functional proof-of-concept prototype, a key milestone in the Product development process," said Scott Donnell, CEO of Hapbee. "Thanks to initiatives like the upcoming World Sleep Day on March 19 th , there is growing global awareness around the importance of optimizing healthy sleep habits – a core inspiration behind our Product."

Preliminary Product Details and Timeline

With four coils in its industrial design, the Product is intended to be capable of delivering multiple magnetic fields across different parts of the body. Furthermore, the Company has narrowed down materials and soft goods selection for the Product's functionality, flexibility, and overall aesthetic. The prototype development program for the Product is scheduled to be completed in Q3 of this year.

Pending successful prototype development completion, the Product will transmit Hapbee signals such as Sleepy and Relax and offer scheduled signal playback functionality enabled via the Hapbee Companion App or a dedicated control panel.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

For further information: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Communication, E: [email protected], W: www.hapbee.com