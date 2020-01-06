Hannan Announces Closing of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV: HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF) announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") that was previously announced on December 24, 2019. Under the Private Placement, the Company has issued 1,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of Cdn$0.10 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of Cdn$150,000.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring on May 7, 2020. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration on the Company's Peruvian exploration properties and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSX.V:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable and ethical resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

