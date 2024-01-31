HANMI FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT IN RESPECT OF APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

SEOUL, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced today that the Company has acquired 2,105,263 common shares (the "Acquired Shares") in the capital of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose") from treasury and 2,339,181 warrants to acquire common shares in the capital of Aptose ("Warrants"), pursuant to a subscription agreement dated January 25, 2024 (the "Subscription Agreement"). Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, the Company beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 884,152 common shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 13.87% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis or 13.87% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a fully-diluted basis (assuming the number of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis is 7,942,363 and on a fully diluted basis is 7,942,363). Immediately following the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, the Company beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 2,989,415 common shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 19.03% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis or 22.17% of the issued and outstanding shares on a fully-diluted basis (assuming the number of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis is 15,706,810 and on a fully diluted basis is 24,038,973 and after giving effect to the exercise by Hanmi of its 2,339,181 Warrants).

The Company's head office is located at 14 Wiryeseong-Daero, Songpa-Gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea, 05545 and Aptose's head office is located at 251 Consumers Rd., Suite 1105, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M2J 4R3.

The Company acquired the Acquired Securities for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Company may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over common shares of Aptose through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise, in each case as investment conditions warrant.

The Company and Aptose have agreed that Aptose shall not effect any exercise of the Warrants, and the Company shall not have the right to exercise any portion of the Warrants to the extent that after giving effect to such issuance the Company and its affiliates and other persons acting as a group with the Company would beneficially own in excess of 19.99% of the number of common shares outstanding immediately after giving effect to the issuance of common shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants.

ABOUT HANMI

Hanmi Pharmaceutical, founded in 1973, is an R&D-oriented biopharmaceutical company representing Korea. After the establishment by Pharmacist Lim Sung-ki, it was converted into a holding company system in 2010 and incorporated into a subsidiary of Hanmi Science. Hanmi Pharmaceutical invests more than 15% of its sales in R&D every year, and is developing 26 drug candidate for innovative new drugs in three major fields; 1) Biologics: LAPSCOVERY platform applied long-acting pipeline; 2) NCE: Primarily oncology and auto-immune disease targeted pipelines; and 3) Fixed-dose combination programs. Hanmi Pharmaceutical is focusing on three core therapeutic areas: cancer, cardiometabolic, and rare diseases. In addition, Hanmi Pharmaceutical operates production facilities ranging from raw materials to chemicals and biopharmaceuticals and has more than 5,000 employees in Korea and China.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this new release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the Company's plans and future intentions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors and are subject to change.

