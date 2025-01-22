Han's Robot Reflects on 2024: A Year of Prestigious Awards and Industry Recognition

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Han's Robot, a leader in collaborative robotics, reflects on 2024, a year marked by accolades and recognition. These achievements highlight the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.

In July 2024, Han's Robot's Elfin-Pro collaborative robots won both the Red Dot Design Award and the iF DESIGN AWARD, honors from Germany that celebrate design and engineering. Competing against a global array of products, the Elfin-Pro stood out for its design and performance.

Red Dot and iF Design Award Winner Elfin-Pro

Designed for industrial human-machine collaboration, the Elfin-Pro collaborative robot handles tasks such as welding, spraying, polishing, screwing, and picking. Integrating technologies like end force control and artificial intelligence, the cobot ensures safe and efficient operations. Its aluminium alloy provides high rigidity with reduced weight, while the internal wiring increases interference resistance.

The Red Dot Design Award Jury remarked, "The robot Elfin-Pro impresses with a modular design, an elegant, particularly stable surface and high flexibility for a wide range of application scenarios."

Beyond design accolades, Han's Robot received industry recognition in November 2024 when it was named to the KPMG China Smart Manufacturing Tech 50 Award list. This designation highlights leaders driving innovation in intelligent manufacturing. Han's Robot demonstrated its expertise at the 2024 KPMG China Industrial Manufacturing Industry Summit, where it showcased its capabilities and approach to automation.

Han's Robot received several prestigious honors, including the LeadeRobot 2024 Annual Heavy Payload Collaborative Robot Innovation Product Award, the 2024 Typical Robot Application Case Award, the 2024 Top 100 Most Investment-Worthy Companies Award, the Welding Collaborative Robot User Satisfaction Brand Award, and recognition as one of the 2024 GEI China Potential Unicorn Enterprises.

Looking ahead to 2025, Han's Robot CEO Mr. Wang Guangneng expressed confidence in the company's growth and innovation. "Innovation is the cornerstone of our success," Mr. Wang stated. "In the year ahead, Han's Robot will continue to focus on independent development of core technologies, fostering mutual growth with our partners and customers. Together, we aim to shape the future of intelligent manufacturing."

About Han's Robot

Han's Robot (Shenzhen Han's Robot Co., Ltd.) is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to developing, promoting, and applying intelligent robots in industry, healthcare, logistics, services, etc.

For more information about Han's Robot, please visit:

Website: https://www.hansrobot.net/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hansrobot

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/hansrobot

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Shenzhen Han's Robot Co., Ltd.