HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA PARTNERS WITH GOLDEN GOAT CAVIAR® FOR EXCLUSIVE CULINARY POP-UP WEEKEND

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hammock Cove Antigua, part of Elite Island Resorts, is partnering with Golden Goat Caviar®, supplier of the world's finest caviar, for the first Hammock Cove Antigua Golden Goat Caviar Pop-Up Weekend. Marking the premium caviar's Antigua debut, guests will indulge in a decadent holiday beginning Thursday, May 7, through Sunday, May 10, 2026. A highlight of Antigua's annual Culinary Month, the curated collaboration brings Golden Goat Caviar to the forefront, offering guests inventive dishes featuring caviar, bespoke cocktails, and indulgent beachfront moments.

"I've followed Golden Goat Caviar from its early days as an invite-only membership club to its role in leading the 'caviar on everything' movement - from celebrity weddings to headline-grabbing creations like the $100 Caviar Hotdog at the Miami Open," said Kari Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer of Elite Island Resorts. "Golden Goat Caviar is a perfect partner for Hammock Cove Antigua to celebrate Culinary Month, and I look forward to our guests enjoying the playful decadence of caviar at Hammock Cove."

During the Hammock Cove Antigua pop‑up weekend, the Golden Goat Caviar team will work with the resort's culinary team, led by Michelin-trained Chef Marco Festini Cromer, to craft customized caviar‑forward menus and immersive dining activations that showcase both classic and inventive preparations.

Weekend highlights include:

Golden Goat Caviar Pop-Up - Guests can enjoy caviar incorporated across multiple dishes, paired with fine beverages at Irina's Bistro.





Billionaire Burger Box / Hot Dog Beach Party - Casual seaside fun with elevated comfort food and island vibes.





Seven-course menu at Lighthouse Restaurant, with caviar featured in each dish.





Inaugural Bumps on the Beach Champagne & Caviar experience.





Golden Goat Bagel experience highlighting caviar at breakfast.

With only 102 guests staying in five-star luxury villas, Hammock Cove's intimate, three-tier pool, white-sand beach, and boardwalk overlooking the calm, turquoise waters of a protected cove provide the setting and backdrop for these unique events.

"At Golden Goat Caviar, we're always looking to expand exceptional caviar into unforgettable experiences, and Hammock Cove Antigua will be an idyllic Caribbean setting for our first island pop-up," said Keith Glickman, Managing Partner of Golden Goat Caviar. "We are enthused to collaborate with the Hammock Cove and Elite Island Resorts' team to introduce our passion for caviar to Antigua."

Caviar is expanding beyond traditional luxury plates into creative culinary experiences that resonate with modern diners. According to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global caviar market is projected to grow through 2030 as demand rises for premium gourmet ingredients in hospitality and fine dining, driven by increased interest in quality sourcing and specialty food experiences.

Reporting also shows that chefs and event professionals are elevating caviar through innovative pairings and service formats, incorporating it into experiential dishes, interactive tastings, and unexpected presentations that blend sophistication with a sense of fun. These broader trends make Golden Goat's pop-up partnership at Hammock Cove Antigua timely, offering guests an opportunity to enjoy caviar in formats that reflect culinary creativity.

Antigua Culinary Month:

The pop-up weekend coincides with Antigua Culinary Month, an annual celebration highlighting the island's culinary traditions, local flavors, and innovative chefs. Throughout May, travelers can enjoy tasting menus, immersive food experiences, and casual local treats, showcasing Antigua's vibrant gastronomy and island culture.

To celebrate Culinary Month and this delicious partnership with Golden Goat Caviar, Hammock Cove Antigua is offering travelers a $500 instant savings when booking their May trip by March 31, 2026.

To book this exclusive experience, call 800-858-4618, visit www.hammockcoveantigua.com or contact your travel advisor.

About Golden Goat Caviar:

Golden Goat Caviar® is a premium, meticulously crafted caviar served in Michelin-starred kitchens and luxury hotels worldwide, redefining modern luxury through exceptional craftsmanship, sustainability, and refined flavor. Produced in small batches and sourced exclusively from sustainable, fully traceable farms, the brand is known for its pristine pearls, refined flavor profiles, and uncompromising craftsmanship. With signature offerings such as Classic Ossetra, Kaluga, Ossetra Royal, the Prestige Collection Tasting Tin, and innovative creations like 24 Karat Gold Ossetra and Caviar Bump Kits, Golden Goat Caviar delivers a contemporary, ethical expression of indulgence designed for both culinary professionals and elevated everyday enjoyment. For more information visit www.goldengoatcaviar.com.

About Hammock Cove Antigua:

Hammock Cove Antigua is a five-star, adults-only, all-inclusive resort on Antigua's northeast coast, overlooking Devil's Bridge National Park and the Caribbean Sea. A multi-year winner of TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award, the resort features private villas with indoor-outdoor living spaces, plunge pools, and contemporary Caribbean decor, along with two signature restaurants offering Caribbean and Continental cuisine, sommelier-curated wine selections, and signature cocktails. Guests can enjoy wellness and spa treatments, non-motorized water sports, and personalized service from dedicated guest ambassadors, all designed to provide an exclusive and serene island retreat.

