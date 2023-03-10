Hammerhead Energy Inc. Announces Release Date of 2022 Year End Results, Year End Reserve Report and 2023 Guidance

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Hammerhead Energy Inc. ("Hammerhead Energy" or the "Company") (TSX: HHRS) (TSX: HHRS.WT) (NASDAQ: HHRS) (NASDAQ: HHRSW) announces it will release 2022 year-end financial results, reserves information and 2023 guidance on March 28th, 2023 (previously scheduled for March 23rd, 2023).

About Hammerhead Energy Inc.

Hammerhead Energy is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, was formed in 2009.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sobie

President & CEO

Hammerhead Energy Inc.

403-930-0560

Mike Kohut

Senior Vice President & CFO

Hammerhead Energy Inc.

403-930-0560

Kurt Molnar

Vice President Capital Markets & Corporate Planning

Hammerhead Energy Inc.

403-930-0560

SOURCE Hammerhead Energy Inc.