Hamiota Golf Club Receives $5,000 as Local Farmer Wins Lallemand "Hometown Roots" Contest

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hamiota Golf Club received a cheque for $5,000. Recently, Lallemand Plant Care announced area farmer Travis Brooks as the Manitoba winner of the second Hometown Roots Family Contest.

Brooks was awarded the opportunity to select a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand.

Pictured (left to right): Brendan Brown with JS Henry Seeds, Brenton Belos with Lallemand Plant Care, Manitoba Hometown Roots Contest winner Travis Brooks, Lawson Brooks, Jackie Brooks, Dale Brooks, Beckham Brooks, Ryan Brooks, Amanda Brooks, and Wes Gregory, President of the Hamiota Golf Course. (CNW Group/Lallemand Plant Care Canada)

"The Hamiota Golf Club is located in the heart of our community," says Brooks. "I think it is a reason people visit Hamiota, to come eat and play golf, and I want to see it continue to thrive into the future. Thank you Lallemand for running this great contest and for supporting our community."

The Hometown Roots Family Contest was designed by Lallemand to support rural roots by giving back to community-based organizations. It was first launched in 2022 and continued this year.

"Lallemand is proud to support the communities we call home," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "We recognize the important role communities play in shaping our lives and our families' lives. As such, we are pleased to bring back the Hometown Roots Family Contest for a second year. It is a unique way for retailers, growers, and their families to give back to their communities. We are thrilled to present this funding to the community of Hamiota."

During the contest, from November 2022 through May 2023, growers in the prairie provinces had the opportunity to enter by either purchasing Lallemand Plant Care inoculants, including LALFIX® START SPHERICAL Granule and LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean, or by writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would leverage the funds to support their community.

Brooks purchased his Lallemand inoculant from J.S. Henry Seeds in Oak River. Winners have also been selected in both Alberta and Saskatchewan.

About Lallemand

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned, privately held Canadian company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Lallemand has 5,000 employees located in over 50 countries and is active in five continents. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. Lallemand is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality.

For more information visit www.lallemand.com.

