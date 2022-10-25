Hamilton Lane Launches New Senior Credit Opportunities Fund, Offering Investors Access to an Institutional-Quality Private Credit Portfolio in an Evergreen Structure

Builds upon the firm's success as having one of the world's largest evergreen platforms and 22+ years of experience investing in direct credit

Open to qualified investors, the vehicle is the latest in the firm's evergreen product suite, which now stands at nearly $3 billion USD in AUM*

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the launch of the Hamilton Lane Senior Credit Opportunities Fund ("SCOPE" or the "Fund"), a senior private credit vehicle intended for investors seeking safety and yield. The Fund is structured as an evergreen vehicle, which allows for monthly subscriptions and monthly liquidity with a lower investment minimum relative to traditional closed-end structures. As an all-weather fund, SCOPE seeks to generate consistency of performance and cash yield through up and down markets.

SCOPE is available to qualified investors -- including certain high-net-worth ("HNW") investors and their wealth advisors -- in Canada, EMEA, Australia, Latin America and Southeast Asia. The strategy seeks to provide downside protection and yield by targeting floating-rate, senior secured loans, which are typically in the safest part of a company's capital structure. Additionally, SCOPE will typically invest in privately-held, market-leading assets situated in historically recession-resilient sectors backed by leading general partners in their areas of expertise. The open-ended fund structure is designed to offer:

Immediate capital deployment, with capital fully-deployed on Day 1;

A competitive fee structure;

The option for monthly subscriptions and monthly liquidity;

Lower investment minimums relative to traditional closed-end funds;

Portfolio diversification by manager, geography and industry.

Hamilton Lane has fully seeded an initial portfolio of senior credit utilizing its balance sheet and already has meaningful anchor commitments and subscriptions into the fund strategy.

Nayef Perry, Co-Head of Direct Credit at Hamilton Lane, said: "We are excited to launch this Fund at a time when investors are increasingly looking to private credit to provide safety and yield amidst an uncertain market backdrop. SCOPE offers investors access to a multi-manager portfolio with immediate deployment and greater control over liquidity, which we know is top-of-mind for them. This Fund builds on the success of our broader private credit platform, bringing Hamilton Lane's premier institutional private credit platform to individual investors."

Drew Schardt, Global Co-Head of Investments, commented: "This fund launch is another significant milestone in support of Hamilton Lane's commitment to broaden access to the attractive returns and wealth creation potential available through private markets. With the addition of SCOPE, our holistic Evergreen Platform currently offers qualified investors of all sizes flexible access to a diversified suite of private market investment options spanning multiple geographies and strategies."

Today, the firm's leading Evergreen Platform stands just under $4 billion CAD (approximately $3 billion USD) in AUM. In addition to SCOPE, the platform comprises the following:

The Global Private Assets Fund ("GPA"), which launched in May 2019 and is open to high-net-worth and wholesale investors in Australia and New Zealand , Canada , and parts of Europe , Asia , Latin America and the Middle East . In total, GPA manages $3.22 billion CAD ( $2.45 billion USD ) in assets as of August 31, 2022 , with more than $500 million CAD (nearly $400 million USD ) raised in Canada alone.

and is open to high-net-worth and wholesale investors in and , , and parts of , , and the . In total, GPA manages CAD ( ) in assets as of , with more than CAD (nearly ) raised in alone. The Private Assets Fund ("PAF"), which is a 1940 Act registered fund and is widely available to qualified U.S. investors, including certain individual investors, their wealth advisors, as well as institutions. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of private equity and private credit assets through a single investment.

For more information on Hamilton Lane's Evergreen Platform, please click here.

*As of 08/30/22

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of Hamilton Lane. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Moreover, certain information contained in this release constitutes "forward-looking" statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or the actual performance of the fund may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

The information contained in this presentation may include forward-looking statements regarding returns, performance, opinions, the fund presented or its portfolio companies, or other events contained herein. Forward-looking statements include a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control, or the control of the fund or the portfolio companies, which may result in material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. The opinions, estimates and analyses reflect our current judgment, which may change in the future. In addition, nothing contained herein shall be deemed to be a prediction of future performance.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 540 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $108 billion in discretionary assets and more than $724 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

Important Information About PAF

Investors should consider the Private Assets Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus that contains this and other information about the Fund, call 1 (888) 882-8212. Investing in the Fund involves risk including loss of principal.

The Fund operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. • Though the Fund intends to repurchase shares quarterly, you may not have access to the money you invest for an extended period of time. • The Fund is not a liquid investment. • You may not be able to sell your shares at the time or in the quantity of your choosing regardless of how the Fund performs. • Investors should understand that the Fund's shares are not currently listed on or available for trading through a securities exchange, and a market for trading on an exchange may never be available to investors. There is currently no secondary market, and no such market is expected to develop. • Because you may not be able to sell your shares at the time or in the quantity of your choosing, you may not be able to reduce your exposure to the Fund in a market downturn. • An investment in the Fund may not be suitable for investors who may need the money they invested in a specified timeframe.

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC is the Advisor to the Hamilton Lane PAF. PAF is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC. UMB and Hamilton Lane are unaffiliated.

