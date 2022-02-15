Hamilton ETFs Virtually Closes the Market
Feb 15, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Jennifer Mersereau, Partner, Co-Founder, Patrick Sommerville, Partner, Head of Business Development, Hamilton ETFs ("Hamilton ETFs") and their team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Financials ETF (TSX: HFIN) and close the market.
Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $1.2 billion in assets under management, the firm offers nine exchange traded funds including both rules-based and active mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.
HFIN seeks to replicate a 1.25 times multiple of the Solactive Canadian Financials Equal-Weight Index TR, comprised of equal-weightings of the top 12 largest Canadian financial services companies, while adding modest 25% cash leverage to enhance growth potential and yield.
