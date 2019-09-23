Hamilton ETFs Announces September 2019 Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. ("Hamilton ETFs") is pleased to announce the cash distributions for its suite of financial services ETFs, all of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the period ending September 30, 2019.

The ex-dividend date for these distributions is anticipated to be September 27, 2019, for all unitholders of record on September 30, 2019. The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about October 10, 2019.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash Distribution

per Unit Annualized

Yield (1) Frequency Hamilton Global Bank ETF(2) HBG $0.065 1.30% Quarterly HBG.U $0.065 1.30% Quarterly Hamilton Global Financials Yield

ETF(2) HFY $0.160 3.94% Quarterly HFY.U $0.160 3.94% Quarterly Hamilton U.S. Mid-Cap Financials ETF

(USD)(3) HFMU.U US$0.020 0.49% Quarterly HFMU US$0.020 0.49% Quarterly Hamilton Canadian Bank Variable-

Weight ETF(4) HCB $0.047 3.69% Monthly Hamilton Australian Financials Yield

ETF(4) HFA $0.0925 6.18% Monthly

1. Calculated using the September 19, 2019 net asset value per unit, which is available at www.hamiltonetfs.com 2. Distributions for Hamilton Global Bank ETF and Hamilton Global Financials Yield ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded tickers HBG.U and HFY.U, respectively. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HBG.U is US$0.0490 per unit and HFY.U is US$0.1207 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HBG.U and HFY.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder 3. Distributions for Hamilton U.S. Mid-Cap Financials ETF (USD) are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HFMU is $0.0265 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar traded HFMU, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder 4. Monthly distributions for Q3 2019 for Hamilton Canadian Bank Variable-Weight ETF and Hamilton Australian Financials Yield ETF were previously declared on July 24, 2019

Distributions will vary from period to period.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (Hamilton ETFs)

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector, with a portfolio management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience. The firm's specialized investment focus is driven by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

For further information: Patrick Sommerville, Partner, Business Development, 416-941-9250, psommerville@hamiltonetfs.com.

