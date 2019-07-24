Hamilton Capital Announces Q3 2019 Monthly Distributions for HCB, HFA

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. ("Hamilton Capital") is pleased to announce the monthly cash distributions for its Hamilton Capital Canadian Bank Variable-Weight ETF (ticker "HCB") and Hamilton Capital Australian Financials Yield ETF (ticker "HFA"), both of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the third quarter of 2019.

The ex-dividend date for each month's distribution is indicated in the table below (column, "Ex-dividend date"), for all unitholders of record on the applicable date (in the table, "Record date"). The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about the estimated pay date ("Pay date") indicated in the table.

ETF name Ticker Ex-dividend

date Record

date Pay date Distribution

per unit Annualized

yield (1) Hamilton Capital

Canadian Bank

Variable-Weight ETF HCB Jul. 30, 2019 Jul. 31, 2019 Aug. 13, 2019 $0.0470 3.78% Aug. 29, 2019 Aug. 30, 2019 Sep. 12, 2019 $0.0470 3.78% Sep. 27, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Oct. 10, 2019 $0.0470 3.78% Hamilton Capital

Australian Financials

Yield ETF HFA Jul. 29, 2019 Jul. 31, 2019 Aug. 13, 2019 $0.0925 6.30% Aug. 29, 2019 Aug. 30, 2019 Sep. 12, 2019 $0.0925 6.30% Sep. 27, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Oct. 10, 2019 $0.0925 6.30%

1. Calculated using the July 22, 2019 net asset value per unit, which is available at www.hamilton-capital.com.

Distributions will vary from period to period.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc.

Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. is an ETF manager headquartered in Toronto. Specializing in global financial services, its team of professionals has over 60 years of experience. The firm employs a specialized investment process, augmented by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools to manage its portfolio of actively-managed exchange traded funds. Hamilton Capital is an active commentator on the global financial services sector. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamilton-capital.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Capital Partners Inc.

For further information: Patrick Sommerville, Partner, Business Development, 416-941-9250, psommerville@hamilton-capital.com.

Related Links

http://www.hamilton-capital.com/

