Hamilton Capital Announces June 2019 Distributions

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. ("Hamilton Capital") is pleased to announce the cash distributions for its suite of financial services ETFs, all of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the period end June 30, 2019.

The ex-dividend date for these distributions is anticipated to be June 27, 2019, for all unitholders of record on June 28, 2019. The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about July 11, 2019.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash Distribution

per Unit Annualized

Yield (1) Frequency Hamilton Capital Global Bank ETF(2) HBG $0.065 1.30% Quarterly HBG.U $0.065 1.30% Quarterly Hamilton Capital Global Financials

Yield ETF(2) HFY $0.160 4.01% Quarterly HFY.U $0.160 4.01% Quarterly Hamilton Capital U.S. Mid-Cap

Financials ETF (USD)(3) HFMU.U US$0.020 0.51% Quarterly HFMU US$0.020 0.51% Quarterly Hamilton Capital Canadian Bank

Variable-Weight ETF(4) HCB $0.047 3.76% Monthly Hamilton Capital Australian Financials

Yield ETF(4) HFA $0.0925 6.26% Monthly

1. Calculated using the June 19, 2019 net asset value per unit, which is available at www.hamilton-capital.com. 2. Distributions for Hamilton Capital Global Bank ETF and Hamilton Capital Global Financials Yield ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded tickers HBG.U and HFY.U, respectively. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HBG.U is US$0.0489 per unit and HFY.U is US$0.1205 per unit. For unitholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HBG.U and HFY.U, distribution payments will typically be converted to U.S. dollars by the unitholder's account holder. 3. Distributions for Hamilton Capital U.S. Mid-Cap Financials ETF (USD) are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for HFMU is $0.0266 per unit. For unitholders who hold the Canadian dollar traded HFMU, distribution payments will typically be converted to Canadian dollars by the unitholder's account holder. 4. Monthly distributions for Q2 2019 for Hamilton Capital Canadian Bank Variable-Weight ETF and Hamilton Capital Australian Financials Yield ETF were previously declared on April 23, 2019.

Distributions will vary from period to period.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc.

Hamilton Capital is an ETF manager headquartered in Toronto. Specializing in global financial services, its team of professionals has over 60 years of experience. The firm employs a specialized investment process, augmented by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools to manage its portfolio of actively-managed exchange traded funds. Hamilton Capital is an active commentator on the global financial services sector. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamilton-capital.com .

For further information: Patrick Sommerville, Partner, Business Development, 416-941-9250, psommerville@hamilton-capital.com.

