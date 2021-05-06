HALO® Partners With Rebelstork To Donate 15,000 Baby Sleep Sacks to Mothers in Need Across Canada

MamasforMamas set to receive more than $500,000 worth of HALO®Swaddle Sleepsack through Rebelstork's #FlockGives charitable program

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - In time for Mother's Day, online baby gear marketplace Rebelstork has partnered with leading baby sleep innovators HALO ® to deliver added warmth and safe sleep solutions for new babies and mothers in need across Canada.

Through Rebelstork's #FlockGives philanthropic program, 15,000 new HALO® Self-Soothing Swaddle SleepSack® in 'pink garden' and 'tinytown' prints will be distributed to new and expecting mothers in need, working with charity partner Mamas for Mamas. Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports caregivers and families in crisis and assists those struggling with poverty and poverty-related difficulties.

"At Rebelstork we understand the challenges and uncertainties that new parents face," said Emily Hosie, Founder and CEO, Rebelstork. "The pandemic has made it even more difficult for new moms in marginalized communities enter motherhood. Working with HALO®SLEEP as part of our ongoing #FlockGives philanthropy program allows us to provide much needed essentials that babies need for safe sleep."

"Halo is committed to supporting new parents and ensuring all babies have the essentials they need for safe sleep regardless of their economic situation," said Walter Lehneis, Chief Commercial Officer, HALO®. "We're so excited to partner with Rebelstork and to provide parents in need with our Sleepsack - a product designed to eliminate the need for loose blankets and ensure safe sleep for newborns to 5 years old."

HALO® will join the Rebelstork #FlockGives initiative which allows the Rebelstork community to purchase donation cards that will provide baby gear essentials delivered seasonally to charity partners nationwide.

About Rebelstork

Founded in 2019, Rebelstork is North America's original price-reduced baby gear marketplace, giving parents access to buy and resell high quality overstock, open-box and used baby gear for a fraction of the retail price. By helping parents empty their nest of outgrown baby goods, Rebelstork removes the hassle of buying and reselling pre-owned baby gear, with a simple pickup or drop-off. On site, inventory is quality checked, condition rated, and priced using the Rebelstork proprietary pricing algorithm before being listed for sale. For more information or to make a donation, visit here , or on Instagram @Reblstork .

About HALO Sleep

The HALO® brand is dedicated to developing products that make it easier for all parents to create a safe sleep environment for their children and that help raise continued awareness and education for how to achieve safer baby sleep. The HALO® portfolio includes the industry-leading and award-winning BassiNest® collection and the SleepSack® line of swaddles and wearable blankets that are the No. 1 choice of U.S. hospitals. HALO® products, which also feature original and licensed designs, are available across the U.S., and select items are also sold in Europe. Products are sold at halosleep.com and select retailers. Visit us on Facebook or Instagram @HaloSleep .



