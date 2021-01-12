Halo Labs Announces Record Retail Sales Growth in Oregon Cannabis Market for November 2020

Oregon retail sales reached $89.9 million in November 2020. This represented 32% year over year growth when compared to November 2019 retail sales. Sales between January and November 2020 surpassed $1 billion, exceeding analysts' forecasts for Oregon for the entire year 1 . Amidst this strong growth in Oregon, Halo outperformed the market average across multiple product categories.

The concentrates category, comprised of cartridges, live resin, shatter, and other dabbable products, grew 46% year over year (November 2020 compared to to November 2019). Halo brands2,3 across the concentrates category posted 242% retail sales growth in the same time period- more than 5 times the market average.

In cartridges, the largest concentrates' segment, Halo's brand Hush posted sales growth of 363% with reported retail sales of $527,095 when compared to November 2019. Winberry Farms cartridges also demonstrated strong growth outpacing November 2019 sales by 168% with reported retail sales of $432,013 in November 2020. Hush and Winberry Farms were in the top 10 best selling cartridge brands (ranked #4 and #8 respectively) and combined were third in cartridge sales statewide.

Overall Hush posted 131% year over year growth across all concentrates segments when compared to November 2019 sales. Hush also recorded the most sales of shatter measured both by volume and by dollars.

Meanwhile, Halo brands performed well in other attractive product categories. November 2020 flower and pre-roll category sales were $39.9 million and $8.2 million respectively statewide. Together these segments captured 52% of all retail cannabis sales in Oregon. However, infused pre-rolls showed the highest growth of any flower related segment (up 223% YOY from $323,657 to $1.05 million in November 2020). Halo brands Hush and Winberry Farms have both launched strong SKUs in this rapidly expanding segment. The Hush Hybrid Infused Pre-Roll 2-Pack was the top selling SKU by volume and dollars while Winberry Farms recorded the seventh highest sales of all brands in the infused preroll segment.

Edibles generated over $10.8 million in sales in November 2020, up by nearly 24 percent compared to November 2019. With multiple offerings in this growing category, Hush products again outpaced the market in year over year growth. Hush edibles grew by a margin of 187% (from $96,068 to $275,749), entering the top 10 for best selling edibles brands in Oregon.

Dustin Jessup, Chief Revenue Officer of Halo stated, "Synergies created through our pending acquisition of Winberry Farms have positioned Halo to become the market leader in Oregon. Our growth is far outpacing that of our competitors, as the November BDSA report shows."

All statistics included in this press release are defined in the November 2020 BDSA data – the leading provider of market research solutions for the global cannabinoid industry from forecasts to trends.

__________________ 1 https://mjbizdaily.com/oregon-marijuana-sales-reach-record-1-billion-plus-in-2020/ 2 Hush, Winberry & Exhale brands 3 Halo manages the operations of the production facility and distribution facility of Herban Industries OR LLC (doing business as Winberry Farms) and has entered into an agreement to acquire the Winberry Farm assets.

About Halo Labs

Halo is a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils and concentrates, and has sold approximately six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to evolve its business and scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value the Company's operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key U.S. markets, the United Kingdom and Africa, with planned expansion into the Canadian retail market.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse and innovative management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the U.S. in California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company sells cannabis products principally to dispensaries under its own brands Hush, Mojave, Exhale, Winberry Farms and under partnership or license with OG DNA Genetics, Terphogz (doing business as Zkittlez™) and FlowerShop, a cannabis lifestyle and conceptual wellness brand in which G-Eazy is a partner and key member.

As part of continued expansion and vertical integration in the U.S., Halo boasts several grow operations throughout Oregon and California. In Oregon, the Company has a combined seven acres of outdoor cultivation, including East Evans Creek, a six-acre grow site in Jackson County, and Winberry Farms, a one-acre grow site in Lane County. In California, the Company is building out Ukiah Ventures, a planned 30,000-square-foot indoor grow, processing and manufacturing facility, including up to an additional five acres of industrial land to expand. Recently, Halo partnered with Green Matter Holding ("GMH") to purchase Bar X Ranch in Lake County, with plans to develop up to 80 acres of cultivation, which would comprise the largest grow in Northern California.

Internationally, the Company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd ("Bophelo") in Lesotho, which holds one of the largest marijuana cultivation licenses in Africa with a future capacity of up to 495 acres. To further Halo's global presence, the Company recently acquired CBPM importation and distribution licensing in the United Kingdom via cannabis suppliers Canmart Ltd ("Canmart"). Halo expects the cultivation and manufacturing operations of Bophelo, combined with the importation and distribution capabilities of Canmart, to drive growth of a well-positioned business to serve the U.K. market.

The Company has also acquired a range of software development assets, including technology platforms CannPOS, Cannalift and more recently CannaFeels. Additionally, Halo owns the discrete sublingual dosing technology Accudab.

