Halo Labs Announces November Record Sales

Halo posted record results for November, despite that November has historically been a low sales month due to seasonality, marked by less selling days due to Thanksgiving holidays and the typical flood of flower into the Oregon and California market as the fall outdoor and greenhouse harvests come down in late September and October.

Dustin Jessup, founder of Winberry stated, "The synergies between Halo and Winberry are beginning to take shape quickly and we are very enthusiastic about the growth potential for our premium products and the current high-volume offerings of Halo, in Oregon, California and beyond."

About Halo Labs

Halo is a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates, and has sold approximately six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value their operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Africa, with planned expansion into the Canadian retail market.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse, and innovative management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada. The Company sells cannabis products principally to dispensaries under its own brands Hush, Mojave, Exhale and under partnership or license with OG DNA Genetics ("DNA Genetics"), Terphogz, doing business as Zkittlez™ (Zkittlez") and FlowerShop* ("Flowershop"), a cannabis lifestyle and conceptual wellness brand, in which G-Eazy is a partner and key member of Flowershop*.

As part of the continuous expansion of a Halo in the United States, the company has several grow operations throughout Oregon and California including a six-acre outdoor East Evans Creek grow site in Jackson County, Oregon. The Company is building out Ukiah Ventures, a 30,000-square-foot processing and manufacturing facility including up to an additional five acres of industrial land to expand indoor grow cultivation and also plans with its partner to develop up to 80 acres which would make Bar X the largest grow in Northern California and Oregon.

Internationally, the Company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd ("Bophelo") in Lesotho which holds one of the largest marijuana cultivation license in Africa with a future capacity of up to 495 acres. To further Halo's global presence, the Company has recently acquired CBPM importation and distribution licensing in the United Kingdom via cannabis supplier, Canmart Ltd ("Canmart"). Halo expects the cultivation and manufacturing operations of Bophelo combined with the importation and distribution capabilities of Canmart to drive growth of a well-positioned business to serve the U.K. market.

The Company also has acquired a range of software development assets, including the technology platforms CannPOS, Cannalift, and more recently signed a deal to acquire CannaFeels. Halo also owns the discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab.

