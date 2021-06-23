Halo Collective Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or For Dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 25, 2021 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at Halo's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the directors' election at the Meeting are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % votes

WITHHELD Kiran Sidhu 308,969,792 99.84% 500,499 0.16% Peter McRae 309,253,533 99.93% 216,758 0.07% Philip van den Berg 309,253,395 99.93% 216,896 0.07% Andrew Turman 309,233,472 99.92% 236,819 0.08% Louisa Mojela 309,120,258 99.89% 350,033 0.11% Charles Kie 309,128,834 99.89% 341,457 0.11% Anmol Sidhu 309,189,379 99.91% 280,912 0.09% Ryan Kunkel 309,238,088 99.92% 232,203 0.08%

At the Meeting the shareholders of the Company also approved:

the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;



one or more amendments to the articles of the Company for one or more future consolidations of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares based on consolidation ratios to be selected by the board of directors of the Company within a range between 10 pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share and 200 pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, provided that, (a) the cumulative effect of the one or more consolidations shall not result in a consolidation ratio that exceeds 200 pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, and (B) such consolidations occur prior to the earlier of the 12 month anniversary of the Meeting and the next annual meeting of shareholders; if, and at such time(s) following the date of the Meeting, as may be determined by the board of directors of the Company in its sole discretion; and



the renewal, for a further three years, of all unallocated awards issuable pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan;

Each is more particularly described in the Information Circular.

The Company has filed a report of the voting results on all resolutions voted on the Meeting on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The timing and effective date of any potential share consolidation are still to be determined and will be communicated to the market in advance of such corporate action becoming effective, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Halo Collective Inc.

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates and has sold approximately nine million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to evolve its business and scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value Halo's operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse, and innovative management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The company is currently operating in the United States in California and Oregon. The Company sells cannabis products principally to dispensaries under its brands, Hush, Mojave, and Exhale, and under partnership or license with DNA Genetics, Terphogz and FlowerShop*, a cannabis lifestyle and conceptual wellness brand in which G-Eazy is a partner and key member of FlowerShop*. As part of continued expansion and vertical integration in the U.S., Halo boasts several grow operations throughout Oregon and two planned in California. In Oregon, the Company has a combined nine acres of outdoor cultivation, including East Evans Creek, a six-acre grow site in Jackson County, Blue Sky Farms, a two acre grow site located in Jackson County and Winberry Farms, a one-acre grow site located 30 miles outside Eugene in Lane County. In California, the Company is building out Ukiah Ventures; a planned 30,000-square-foot indoor grow and cannabis processing facility including up to an additional five acres of industrial land to expand this indoor grow site. Recently, Halo partnered with Green Matter Holding to purchase Bar X Farm in Lake County, developing up to 80 acres of cultivation which would comprise the largest single licensed grow in California.

Halo also has acquired a range of software development assets, including technology platforms CannPOS, Cannalift, and, more recently, CannaFeels. Halo also owns the discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. The Company intends to spin-off these assets along with its intellectual property and patent applications into its subsidiary Halo Tek Inc. and complete a distribution to shareholders on a record date to be determined by Halo.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Connect with Halo Collective: Email | Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to the completion of the approved share consolidation, development and expansion of Bophelo's operations and the granting of certifications, Halo's planned expansion into the Canadian retail market, the expected size and capabilities of the final facility planned at Ukiah Ventures, the size of Halo's planned cultivation facility in Northern California, the ability of Bophelo and Canmart to serve the U.K. market and Halo's intention to spin out certain of its technology related businesses.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: delays in obtaining required licenses or approvals, delays or unforeseen costs incurred in connection with construction, the ability of competitors to scale operations in Northern California, delays or unforeseen difficulties in connection with the cultivation and harvest of Halo's raw material, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE Halo Collective Inc.

For further information: Halo Collective, Investor Relations, [email protected], www.haloco.com/investors

Related Links

https://haloco.com/

