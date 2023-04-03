Halo Collective Announces Management Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo" or the "Corporation") (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) (FSE: A9K0) a vertical integrated cannabis company, announced today that it has not met its filing deadline for its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Issuer Statements") as required under applicable Canadian securities laws, and that a management cease trade order ("MCTO") has been granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC").

In connection with the Corporation's expectation that it would be unable to file the Issuer Statements on time, the Corporation applied for an MCTO under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") as disclosed in the Corporation's news release dated March 20, 2023.

As previously announced, the Corporation applied for the MCTO due to delays in connection with a recent change of auditor for the Corporation and the additional steps required for third party valuations needed for audit purposes, and has now determined that it will not be able to file Issuer Statements on time.

Today, the OSC, as the Corporation's principal regulator, granted the Corporation's application for the MCTO.

The MCTO restricts trading in securities of the Corporation by management of the Corporation ‎until such time as the Issuer Statements have been filed by the Corporation and the MCTO is no longer in effect. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities and the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Corporation's common shares. However, the Corporation's CEO and CFO will not be able to trade the Corporation's common shares until such time as the Issuer Statements have been filed and all continuous disclosure requirements have been satisfied by the Corporation, and the MCTO has been revoked by the OSC.

The Corporation's finance and accounting teams are working diligently with its auditors and the Corporation expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than April 30, 2023. The Corporation will issue a news release once the Issuer Statements have been filed. Until the Corporation files the Issuer Statements, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, for so long as the Issuer Statements have not been filed.

About Halo Collective

Halo is focused on the United States West Coast, where it has vertically integrated operations covering the entire value chain from seed to sale. Halo cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and concentrates. Halo sells these products under a portfolio of brands, including Hush™, Winberry Farms™, its retail brand Budega™, and license agreements with FlowerShop*. In addition, Halo has opened two dispensaries in Los Angeles under the Budega™ brand in North Hollywood and Hollywood, with plans to open one more in Hollywood in 2023.

In the non-THC sector, Halo is expanding into health and wellness categories, including CBD and functional supplements such as nootropic nutraceuticals and non-psychotropic mushrooms. Halo, through a series of acquisitions, has product offerings in the form of beverages (H2C Beverages), dissolvable strips (Dissolve Medical), capsules (Hushrooms™), and topical supplements (Hatshe) with proposed national distribution via a strategic agreement with SWAYEnergy Corporation.

Halo has successfully acquired and integrated a variety of companies which were subsequently reorganized to create Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN), an international medical cannabis and wellness company, of which Halo is the largest shareholder. Halo has also acquired a range of software development assets, including CannPOS, Cannalift, CannaFeels, and a discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. Halo intends to reorganize these entities (including their intellectual property and patent applications) into a subsidiary called Halo Tek Inc. and to complete the distribution of the shares of Halo Tek Inc. to shareholders on record at a date to be determined.

