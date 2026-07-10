HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

TORONTO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSXV: HMT) ("Halmont" or, the "Company") announced today that the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid filed with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to purchase for cancellation up to 5,801,000 multiple voting shares of the Company (the "Multiple Voting Shares"), representing 10% of the Company's Public Float (as such term is defined in TSXV Corporate Finance Policy 1.1) as of July 10, 2026, has been approved.

Purchases under the normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") will be made through the facilities of the TSXV. The period for the Bid will extend from July 16, 2026, to July 15, 2027 (the "Bid Term"). Halmont will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Multiple Voting Shares purchased under the Bid. Any purchase of Multiple Voting Shares under the Bid will be facilitated by RBC Capital Markets. The Company believes that repurchasing Multiple Voting Shares at the prevailing market price from time to time is a worthwhile use of funds and in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. The actual number of Multiple Voting Shares purchased, if any, and the timing of such purchases will be determined by Halmont, considering market conditions, share prices, its cash position and other factors. During the Bid Term, the aggregate total of all purchases made by the Company in the preceding 30 days, whether through the facilities of a stock exchange or otherwise, will not exceed 2% of the total issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares at the time the purchases are made. All Multiple Voting Shares purchased subject to the Bid will be purchased for cancellation.

To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Company currently intends to sell any Multiple Voting Shares under the Bid. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the TSXV may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person changes or any such person makes a decision unrelated to these Bid purchases. The benefits to any such person whose Multiple Voting Shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose Multiple Voting Shares are purchased.

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the notice, without charge, by contacting Halmont.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests directly in real assets including commercial, forest, and residential properties.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements including management's assessment of the Company's future plans, the Bid and any purchases made through the Bid and operations based on current views and expectations. All statements other than statements of historic facts are forward looking statements. These statements contain substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Halmont Properties Corporation

For additional information: Heather M. Fitzpatrick, President, T: 647-448-7147