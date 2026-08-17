HALLOWEEN BAKESHOP, HOSTED BY LAUREN ASH, IS BACK FOR A BEWITCHINGLY FUN SECOND SEASON BEGINNING SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

A Fresh Batch of Eight Talented Bakers from Across North America Face Off for a Chance to Win a Seriously Sweet Prize

Host Lauren Ash is Joined by Expert Judges Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman and Colin Asuncion

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Lauren Ash, host of Halloween Bakeshop. Image courtesy of: Flavour Network

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TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian Original series Halloween Bakeshop (7×60), last year's #1 freshman lifestyle series*, returns for Season 2 on Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Flavour Network and streaming on STACKTV. Hosted by Canadian actress and musician Lauren Ash, this bewitchingly fun baking competition brings together eight talented competitors from across North America to face off in a series of high-stakes challenges. Racing against the clock, they'll whip up wickedly creative Halloween treats, battle through weekly eliminations and compete for the ultimate sweet reward: the title of Halloween Bakeshop champion and a $25,000 grand prize.

Lauren Ash, host of Halloween Bakeshop. Image courtesy of: Flavour Network

Each week, there's a new theme in the Halloween Bakeshop, challenging the bakers to give it their all as they create two spectacular bakes designed to dazzle the judges. At the end of each episode, one baker is awarded a prize while another is sent home. With prize amounts fluctuating each week, the bakers have to stay on their toes and take bold risks.

The competition kicks off in episode one with "Lauren's Lab", where the bakers enter Lauren Ash's haunted laboratory (if they dare!), and must impress the judges by concocting eerie, science-inspired desserts. Every detail needs to be expertly crafted, because one small mistake could spell doom for their experiment. Up next, episode two is "Ghoul's Night In" where the bakers are tasked with whipping up cozy carb creations, serving the judges a delicious mix of sweet comfort and creepy creativity. It's a night you won't want to ghost. As the season continues to unfold, the competition intensifies with more haunting Halloween-inspired baking battles, until only three talented bakers remain for the ultimate final showdown.

Host Lauren Ash is an actress, comedian and musician, best known for her roles in NBC's Superstore and ABC's Not Dead Yet. Hailing from Toronto, she is a Canadian Screen Award and Canadian Comedy Award-winner. A James Beard nominated chef, baking entrepreneur, and TV personality, Kareem "Mr. Bake" Queeman returns to join Lauren on the judging panel, alongside new addition Colin Asuncion, a talented baker, recipe developer, and food media personality.

The skilled contestants battling it out to see who takes the cake on Halloween Bakeshop include:

Jill Campbell , @rockabilly_mamma – 43, Owner, Rockabilly Bakes and Personal Trainer, Sacramento, Calif.

, @rockabilly_mamma – 43, Owner, Rockabilly Bakes and Personal Trainer, Sacramento, Calif. Daniel Damazio , @danieldamazio – 34, Wedding Cake Designer, Montreal, Que.

, @danieldamazio – 34, Wedding Cake Designer, Montreal, Que. Andrea Ortiz Fuentes , @andreaortizfuentes – 30, Custom Cake Designer, Vancouver, B.C.

, @andreaortizfuentes – 30, Custom Cake Designer, Vancouver, B.C. Harneet Jolly , @chefharneetjolly – 29, Toronto, Ont.

, @chefharneetjolly – 29, Toronto, Ont. Lizz Joncas , @litlbite – 31, Baker and Chef, Windsor, Ont.

, @litlbite – 31, Baker and Chef, Windsor, Ont. Gigi Williams Jones , @fleurdetreatsandsweets – 58, Owner, Fleur De Treat & Sweets, Atlanta, Ga.

, @fleurdetreatsandsweets – 58, Owner, Fleur De Treat & Sweets, Atlanta, Ga. Jon-James Leonardo , @leonardoughs – 36, Owner, Leonardoughs, North Hills, Calif.

, @leonardoughs – 36, Owner, Leonardoughs, North Hills, Calif. Taneka Weldon, @whimsycakesbytaneka – 44, Owner, Whimsy Cakes, Randallstown, Md.

Lactantia, known for its delicious dairy products that help make every moment more enjoyable, will be stocking the Halloween Bakeshop pantry with its high-quality product portfolio. Throughout the season, bakers will have Lactantia on hand as they bring their Halloween creations to life, adding delicious taste to every recipe and creating memorable moments around homemade treats.

Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop are produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency for Flavour Network. For Nikki Ray Media Agency, Mike Sheerin and Tanya Linton are Executive Producers, and Jennifer Pratt is Co-Executive Producer and Series Producer. For Flavour Network, Debbie Brown is Executive in Charge of Production, Lynne Carter is the Director of Original Programming, and Rachel Nelson is VP of Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios.

Viewers can look forward to more festive baking fun when Holiday Bakeshop Season 2 premieres later this fall on Flavour Network and STACKTV, with more details to be announced at a later date. Season 1 of Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop, along with other Flavour Network programming, is available to stream anytime on STACKTV.

Source lines

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada. FL'25 (9/1/2025 to 1/4/2026) – confirmed data, A25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, AMA(000), min 3+ airings, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG excluding sports.

Flavour Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high-quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www. corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from the top Canadian TV networks, all on one platform. Stream series, movies and specials from Global Television, Flavour Network, Home Network, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, DTOUR, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, and Disney Channel with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video, Bell Fibe TV app, Rogers Xfinity TV and Rogers Xfinity Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

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