Halifax Among Canada's Top Cities for Growth as Pressures Rise

HALIFAX, NS, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Halifax is outperforming major Canadian cities on key economic indicators, but rising costs, persistent productivity challenges, and growing public debt are shaping a more complex outlook, according to the 2026 Halifax Index, Presented by TD and released today by Halifax Partnership.

The Halifax Index is the most comprehensive report on Halifax's economic and community performance. The Index tracks the city's vital signs across seven themes: people, labour, economy, real estate, communities, affordability, and well-being, and compares Halifax's performance against nine Canadian benchmark cities (St. John's, Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver). The Index also updates progress toward the goals in People. Planet. Prosperity. Halifax's Inclusive Economic Strategy for 2022-27.

This year's 15th annual Index shows that Halifax remains resilient amid global uncertainty, while pressures highlight the need for focused action to sustain momentum and accommodate growth.

"Halifax's economy has made real gains," said Ian Munro, Chief Economist, Halifax Partnership. "We are seeing strong GDP growth, more manageable population increases, and improving business confidence. At the same time, housing affordability, productivity, and fiscal sustainability among all orders of government remain defining challenges impacting growth now and for the foreseeable future."

Economic growth among the best in Canada: Halifax's real GDP grew by 2.3% in 2025 , the second highest among benchmark cities, while real GDP per capita rose 1.2% , the highest among benchmark cities.

Halifax's real GDP grew by , the second highest among benchmark cities, while real GDP per capita , the highest among benchmark cities. Population growth continues, but at a slower pace: Halifax added 7,835 residents , bringing the total population to 517,115 and the annual growth rate to 1.5%, down from 2.4% in 2024, largely due to a significant drop in international students.

Halifax added , bringing the total population to 517,115 and the annual growth rate to 1.5%, down from 2.4% in 2024, largely due to a significant drop in international students. Labour market remains stable: Unemployment stayed low at 5.6% , the second lowest among benchmark cities. Roughly half of Halifax businesses reported at least some difficulty filling vacancies.

Unemployment stayed low at , the second lowest among benchmark cities. Roughly half of Halifax businesses reported at least some difficulty filling vacancies. Life satisfaction holds strong: 75.3% of residents surveyed report being satisfied or very satisfied with their life in Halifax.

"Understanding where Halifax stands today, and where we are headed, is essential to navigating the opportunities and challenges ahead," said Munro. "The Halifax Index provides the data and insights leaders need to inform decisions, shape strategy, and guide policy."

Explore the 2026 Halifax, Presented by TD, for the full report on Halifax's economic and community progress.

About Halifax Partnership

Halifax Partnership is Halifax's public-private economic development organization. The Partnership drives and accelerates economic growth by selling and marketing Halifax to the world to attract business, talent, and investment, helping businesses reach their full potential, and tracking Halifax's economic progress. www.halifaxpartnership.com

SOURCE Halifax Partnership

Media contact: Kelly MacMullin, Communications Manager, Halifax Partnership, 902.488.3985, [email protected]