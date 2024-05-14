Halfway River Group Finalizes Equity Investment in Kathairos Solutions

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Kathairos Solutions Inc. is proud to welcome Halfway River Group, a group of companies and limited partnerships owned by the Halfway River First Nation, as an investor in its methane elimination technology being rapidly deployed across North America.

The oil and gas industry continually seeks ways to innovate and apply technologies that reduce environmental impact. Eliminating methane emissions has been a key focus area of the industry and Kathairos' technology achieves this by using nitrogen – a clean, inert gas – as a power gas replacement for methane in driving pneumatic devices.

Kathairos is particularly well suited to eliminate methane from the hundreds of remote locations operating on Treaty 8 territory that lack access to electrical power and require a simple, reliable off-grid solution.

"Halfway River Group's investment in an innovative solution that supports oil and gas development alongside environmental stewardship is admirable," said Dick Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer at Kathairos. "Together, we look forward to bringing our zero emissions technology to well site locations across the region."

"This investment aligns with our commitment to uphold our cultural heritage and embrace environmental stewardship while encouraging the oil and gas industry to implement new technologies to reduce impacts within our traditional territory," said Chief Darlene Hunter from Halfway River First Nation. "We support Kathairos' dedication to sustainable advancements in reducing methane emissions."

To learn more about Halfway River Group's mandate to stimulate economic growth through strategic and leveraged investments that build a stronger and more diversified economic base for the members of the Halfway River First Nation, please visit https://halfwayrivergroup.ca.

ABOUT HALFWAY RIVER GROUP

The Halfway River Group is the trade name for the collection of companies and limited partnerships that are owned by the Halfway River First Nation. The Halfway River Group exists to stimulate economic growth through strategic and leveraged investments that build a stronger and more diversified economic base for the members of the Halfway River First Nation.

ABOUT KATHAIROS SOLUTIONS

Kathairos has emerged as a leading North American solution for well site methane elimination from pneumatic devices, operating in partnership with more than 50 oil and gas producers across North America. Kathairos is proudly committed to solving the problem of methane venting reliably, economically and at scale, enabling producers to meet ambitious decarbonization targets and regulatory timelines. Learn more at https://www.kathairos.com.

