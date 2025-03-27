Hakluyt appoints Ronald Sugar to its International Advisory Board

LONDON, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced the appointment of Ronald Sugar, chairman of the board at Uber and director of Apple, to its international advisory board.

An engineer by background, Dr. Sugar has held executive positions at companies including Litton Industries and TRW Inc. He was appointed chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman Corporation in 2003, and retired in 2010. He has since served on the boards of major corporations, including Chevron, Amgen, Apple and Uber. As well as his roles in business, Dr. Sugar is a director of several philanthropic organisations, and serves on the boards of the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and a fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Royal Aeronautical Society.

Hakluyt's international advisory board includes senior leaders from across business, government and academia who amplify the firm's work and global connectivity. Chaired by Lord William Hague, the board's members draw on their collective experience to provide the firm with advice and expertise at the highest level.

On the appointment of Dr. Sugar, Lord Hague said: "I am very pleased to be welcoming Ron to the Hakluyt international advisory board. His experience with some of the world's most important corporations will undoubtedly be immensely valuable, as the firm continues to provide international business leaders with insights and advice on their most pressing issues."

Dr. Sugar added: "I am delighted to be joining the Hakluyt international advisory board during a period of continued growth and opportunity for its Americas business. I am looking forward to drawing on my background in technology and engineering businesses, both within the US and internationally, in support of Hakluyt's excellent work."

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "It really is a great pleasure to welcome Ron to our international advisory board, and I know that I speak for everyone in the firm in saying that we are all very excited to have the opportunity to work with him and learn from him."

This appointment is effective immediately.

Notes to editors:

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

SOURCE Hakluyt

Sam Blencoe, [email protected]