Haivision MCS Awarded $61.2 Million Production Agreement by US Navy for Next-Generation Combat Visualization and Video Distribution Systems

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that Haivision MCS, a subsidiary of Haivision, was awarded a significant five-year production agreement by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), with an estimated total value of $61.2 million USD (approximately $82 million CAD). This strategic agreement positions Haivision at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge combat visualization and video distribution systems for the US Navy's Surface Combatant Fleet.

Under this new production agreement, Haivision MCS will provide to the US Navy a comprehensive suite of Haivision ultra-high performance video processing solutions for mission-critical display along with video transcoding, storage, and distribution components. These systems will be integral to the Navy's Combat Information Centers (CICs) across various surface combatant vessels, enhancing situational awareness and mission planning capabilities. The advanced visualization technology is designed to support the Navy's future combat systems, including those planned for AEGIS Destroyers (DDGs), Aircraft Carriers (CVNs), Amphibious Ships (LHDs, LHA, LPDs), Frigates (FFGs), Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs), and the next-generation United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cutters, among other critical applications. Haivision's next-generation systems will play a pivotal role in supporting mission-critical applications by delivering superior situational awareness throughout the ship.

This award builds upon Haivision's ongoing success with the US Navy's CANES (Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services) program, which already leverages Haivision's state-of-the-art real-time video encoding, transcoding, recording, and playback technology for ship-wide video distribution.

The award highlights the strength and reliability of Haivision's core technologies and demonstrates the valuable synergies achieved through the acquisition of CineMassive in 2021. The integration of CineMassive's Command 360 collaborative visualization platform into Haivision's offerings has significantly enhanced the company's capability to deliver innovative solutions for complex defense applications.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the US Navy and to be entrusted with this crucial responsibility," said Robert Kaufman, co-founder of CineMassive and now Vice President of Strategic Programs at Haivision MCS. "This award is a testament to the excellence of our technology and our dedicated team. We are committed to delivering high-quality systems that will support the Navy's mission and enhance the operational effectiveness of its Surface Combatant Fleet."

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision invented the award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

About Haivision MCS

Haivision MCS focuses on providing highly specialized systems to US Federal organizations that address mission-critical challenges in global security operations centers, joint and tactical operations centers, public safety operations centers, and control rooms. Haivision MCS also provides the complete Haivision product portfolio to address the mission-critical, real-time video needs for ISR, defense, government, and enterprise customers.

