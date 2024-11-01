Haivision CEO Updates Report on Holdings of Common Shares

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Mr. Miroslav Wicha, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision"), has filed today an amended report with respect to his shareholdings in Haivision, as required by applicable securities laws.

As of November 1 2024, after giving effect to Family Trust Transfer (as defined below), Mr. Wicha: (i) beneficially owns and controls 2,078,438 common shares of Haivision ("Common Shares") (representing 7.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (ii) controls 1,819,501 Common Shares beneficially owned by Colleen Hudson Wicha (representing 6.41% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (iii) controls 3,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by Alexander Wicha (representing 0.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (iv) controls 3,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by Gabrielle Wicha (representing 0.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (v) controls 3,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by Lenka Wicha (representing 0.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), and (vi) controls 3,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by Nicolas Wicha (representing 0.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). This represents, in aggregate (the "Total Control"), 3,909,939 Common Shares, or 13.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

On November 1, 2024, the Hudson Wicha Family Trust (the "Family Trust"), of which Mr. Wicha is a trustee, transferred 1,795,115 Common Shares owned by the Family Trust to Colleen Hudson Wicha, the spouse of Mr. Wicha, for estate planning and family investment purposes (the "Family Trust Transfer"). Mr. Wicha continues to have control over the Common Shares transferred pursuant to the Family Trust Transfer. The Total Control immediately prior to and after the Family Trust Transfer remained the same.

In addition, as of November 1, 2024, Mr. Wicha beneficially owns and controls options issued under Haivision's equity incentive plan to acquire 646,498 Common Shares (of which 344,520 are currently vested (the "Vested Options") and 301,978 will vest in accordance with their terms) and restricted share units issued under Haivision's equity incentive plan to acquire 164,517 Common Shares (which will vest in accordance with their terms).

Assuming the exercise of all the Vested Options, an aggregate of 344,520 Common Shares would be issued, and the Total Control would increase to 4,254,459 Common Shares, or 14.82% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (based on the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and after giving effect to the issuance of the 344,520 Common Shares issuable under such options). Of such Total Control of 4,254,459 Common Shares, (i) 2,422,958 Common Shares would be beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Wicha, (ii) 1,819,501 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Wicha and beneficially owned by Colleen Hudson Wicha, (iii) 3,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Wicha and beneficially owned by Alexander Wicha, (iv) 3,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Wicha and beneficially owned by Gabrielle Wicha, (v) 3,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Wicha and beneficially owned by Lenka Wicha, and (vi) 3,000 Common Shares would be controlled by Mr. Wicha and beneficially owned by Nicolas Wicha.

Mr. Wicha and any joint actor may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of ownership or control or direction over some or all of the securities of Haivision depending on a number of factors.

SOURCE Miroslav Wicha

For further information, including regarding the early warning report, including a copy of same (which is available under Haivision's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca), please contact: Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, of Haivision, at 1-847-362-6800 ext. 7209 or by email at [email protected]. The address of the head office of Haivision is 2600 Boulevard Alfred Nobel, 5th Floor, Montréal, Québec, H4S 0A9.