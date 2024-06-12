Haivision Announces Results for the Three Months and Six Months Ended April 30, 2024

Business Transformation Exceeds Expectations

MONTREAL, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced its results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024.

"I am excited that our overall transformation of the business is exceeding our expectations," said Mirko Wicha, Chairman and CEO of Haivision. Our drive towards a partner friendly channel strategy in the control room market is moving ahead faster than anticipated and will enable us to scale that business globally."

Q2 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $34.2 largely consistent with prior year when normalized for the exit from the managed services business, and reflects our transformation away from offering bespoke "integrator" solutions that include lower margin, third-party components.

largely consistent with prior year when normalized for the exit from the managed services business, and reflects our transformation away from offering bespoke "integrator" solutions that include lower margin, third-party components. Gross Margins* were 71.7%, a notable improvement from 68.9% for the same prior year period.

Total expenses were $22.7 million , a decrease of $2.4 million , from the same prior year period.

, a decrease of , from the same prior year period. Operating profit was $1.8 million , a $2.8 million or 302% improvement from the same prior year period.

, a or 302% improvement from the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.1 million , a $2.4 million or 92% improvement from the same prior year period.

, a or 92% improvement from the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margins* was 14.8%, a notable improvement when compared to 7.5% for the same prior year period.

Net income was $0.9 million , a $2.4 million or 162% improvement from the same prior year period.

Financial Results for the six months ended April 30, 2024

Revenue of $68.7 million , an increase of 3.7% when normalized for the exit from the managed services business.

, an increase of 3.7% when normalized for the exit from the managed services business. Gross Margins* were 72.3%, a notable improvement from 67.8% for the same prior year period.

Total expenses were $45.6 million , a decrease of $3.2 million from the same prior year period.

, a decrease of from the same prior year period. Operating profit was $4.1 million , a $6.1 million or 307% improvement from the same prior year period.

, a or 307% improvement from the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA* was $10.2 million , a $5.5 million or 116% improvement from the same prior year period.

, a or 116% improvement from the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margins* was 14.9%, a notable improvement when compared to 6.9% for the same prior year period.

Net income was $2.2 million , a $5.1 million or 175% improvement from the same prior year period.

Key Company Highlights

Celebrated its 20-years anniversary as a leader and innovator in mission critical live video.

Unveiled Hub 360, a cloud-based master control solution that streamlines live production workflows.

Published its fifth annual Broadcast Transformation Report, highlighting the state of technology adoption in the broadcast industry.

Awarded "Single/Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware" and "Best On-Prem Encoding/ Transcoding Solution" for the Makito X4 by Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.

Joined the Panasonic Partner Alliance for live video production workflows with Kairos; joined the Sony Cloud Production Platform for low latency live video in the cloud; and partnered with Grabyo, a London -based live cloud production platform, enabling integrated solution for live multi-camera productions.

-based live cloud production platform, enabling integrated solution for live multi-camera productions. Announced strategic partnerships with CP Communications, Flypack, RF Wireless Systems, and Vidovation to extend mobile video transmitters rental services into North America .

. Awarded the prestigious IBC Innovation Award 2023 in the Content Creation Category for its role as technical partner in the BBC's coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III.

Welcomed NVIDIA to the SRT Alliance, with SRT Alliance membership at over 600 members.

Awarded TV Tech's Product Innovation Award for Haivision's Pro 460 transmitters for technical excellence in M&E solutions.

Awarded Four-Star Best in Show award for Haivision's Command 360 for Real-time Data Sharing at the DSEI 2023 show in London, England .

"Our continuing transition away from an integrator model in the control room space, which offered lower-margined, third-party components, has resulted in more stable and robust gross margins. However, that transition will be at the expense of top line revenue as we continue the transition to a manufacturer of proprietary products. said Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Operations. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA margins have been in the mid-teens for three consecutive quarters, and our trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is now $20.3 million. The value of what we are building should be more apparent to the investment community."

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2024 was $34.2 million and $68.7 million, respectively modest decrease when compared to the prior year comparative period. However, in the three month and six-month periods, cloud solutions revenues declined by $1.0 million and $2.8 million, respectively attributed to our decision to exit the managed services business. Further, revenue was impacted from our transition in the control room space away from the integrator model which resulted in fewer sales of lower-margined, third-party components.

Gross Margin* for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2024 was 71.7% and 72.3%, respectively compared to 68.9% and 67.8% for the prior year comparable periods. Gross Margin* were positively impacted by our decision to exit the managed services business; transitioning away from th integrator model in the control room market, decreases in the incremental costs of components procured during the worldwide component shortage, and supply chain improvements.

Total expenses for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2024 were $22.6 million and $45.6 million, respectively representing decrease of $2.4 million and $3.2 million when compared to from the prior year comparative periods, largely the result of recently completed restructuring efforts.

The result of these Gross Margin* improvements and lower total expenses was operating profits for the three months and six months ended April 30t, 2024 of $1.8 million and $4.1 million, respectively representing improvements of $2.8 million and $6.1 million when compared to the prior year comparable periods. Adjusted EBITDA* for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2024 was $5.1 million and $10.2 million, respectively representing increases of $2.4 million (or 92%) and $5.5 million (or 116%) from the prior year comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA Margins* for the three months ended April 30, 2024, was 14.8% compared to 7.5% in the prior year comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA Margins* for the six months ended April 30, 2024, was 14.9% compared to 6.9% in the prior year comparative period.

Net income for the three months ended April 30, 2024, was $0.9 million representing an increase of $2.6 million from the prior year net loss of $1.5 million, and net income for the six months ended April 30, 2024 was $2.2 million and increase of $5.1 million from the prior year loss of $2.9 million.

*Measures followed by the suffix "*" in this press release are non-IFRS measures. For the relevant definition, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below. As applicable, a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2024.

Conference Call Notification

Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

Haivision's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024 (the "Q2 Financial Statements"), the management's discussion and analysis thereon and additional information relating to Haivision and its business can be found under Haivision's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The financial information presented in this release was derived from the Q2 Financial Statements.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Thousands of Canadian dollars (except per share amounts)



















Three months ended April 30,

Six months ended April 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue 34,169

35,112

68,748

69,178 Cost of sales 9,658

10,912

19,044

22,307 Gross profit 24,511

24,200

49,704

46,871































Expenses













Sales and marketing 6,978

8,111

13,633

15,512 Operations and support 3,968

3,861

7,965

7,588 Research and development 6,998

7,819

14,026

15,306 General and administrative 4,027

4,603

8,918

9,300 Share-based payment 695

720

1,042

1,096

















22,662

25,114

45,584

48,802















Operating Profit (loss) 1,845

(914)

4,120

(1,931) Financial expenses 244

340

543

944















Income (loss) before income taxes 1,601

(1,254)

3,577

(2,876)















Income taxes













Current 504

487

1,343

144 Deferred 165

(226)

25

(87)

669

261

1,368

58































Net loss 932

(1,515)

2,209

(2,932)















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,995

1,907

(581)

2,668 Comprehensive income (loss) 2,926

392

1,627

(265)































Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $0.03

$(0.05)

$0.08

$(0.10) Diluted $0.03

$(0.05)

$0.07

$(0.10)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 29,152,541

29,004,453

29,090,446

28,943,698 Diluted 30,311,651

29,004,453

30,130,367

28,943,698





















































Thousands of Canadian dollars





As at



April 30,

2024

October 31,

2023



$

$

Assets







Current assets







Cash 11,189

8,285

Trade and other receivables 24,655

26,113

Investment tax credits receivable 2,221

2,238

Inventories 16,394

18,930

Prepaid expenses and deposits 4,766

4,043



59,225

59,609











Property and equipment 3,587

3,900

Right-of-use assets 6,582

7,494

Intangible assets 14,195

17,668

Goodwill 45,927

46,219

Non-refundable investment tax credits receivable 7,238

5,602

Deferred income taxes 3,536

3,599



81,065

84,482



140,290

144,091

Liabilities







Current liabilities







Credit facility 1,734

4,685

Trade and other payables 14,517

17,534

Restructuring costs payable 69

240

Purchase price payable 204

204

Income taxes payable 891

659

Current portion of lease liabilities 1,681

1,688

Current portion of term loans 1,123

964

Deferred revenue 13,561

12,104



33,780

38,078











Lease liabilities 5,852

6,738

Long term debt 1,446

2,101

Deferred revenue 4,082

3,021



45,160

49,938











Equity







Share capital 91,219

90,902

Retained earnings (7,739)

(9,997)

Share-based compensation and other reserves 4,279

5,295

Cumulative translation adjustment 7,371

7,953



95,130

94,153



140,290

144,091













Thousands of Canadian dollars

















Three months ended April 30,

Six months ended April 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

($)

($)

($)

($) Net Income (loss) 932

(1,515)

2,209

(2,932) Income Taxes 669

261

1,368

58















Income (loss) before income taxes 1,601

(1,254)

3,577

(2,875)















Depreciation 896

768

1,733

1,546 Amortization 1,637

2,069

3,345

4,037 Financial expenses 244

340

543

944































EBITDA(1) 4,378

1,923

9,198

3,652















Share-based payments (LTIP) 695

720

1,042

1,096































Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,073

2,643

10,240

4,748















Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 14.8 %

7.5 %

14.9 %

6.9 %



















________________________ Note: (1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures."



