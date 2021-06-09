Haivision Announces Record Revenue, Gross Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2021

MONTREAL, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, today announced its second quarter fiscal financial results for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2021.

Mirko Wicha, Chairman and CEO of Haivision, said "We continue to be pleased with our overall performance and our commitment to grow revenue while increasing operational efficiency. Further, our acquisition pipeline is robust and we continue to execute against our acquisition strategy".

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Company Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $21.9 million

was Gross margins* for the three-month period was 78.1%

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $3.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margins for the quarter were 16.5%

Our SRT open-source initiative celebrated its 4th anniversary and welcomed its 500th member

The Company generated record revenue for the first six months ended April 30, 2021 of $44.8 million, an increase of $4.2 million or 10% when compared to the same period in fiscal 2020. Of particular note, the Company sells its products and services in U.S. dollars (the Company's functional currency is the U.S. dollar) although our presentation currency is the Canadian dollar. On a functional currency basis, revenue for the first six months increased 17% when compared to the same period in fiscal 2020, continuing to demonstrate the strong overall demand for our products and services.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the six months ended April 30, 2021 was $7.2 million an increase of 60% compared to the same period in the prior year. Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and EVP Operations, stated, "We are keenly focused on expanding our operating margins and despite the additional costs of being a public issuer, our Adjusted EBITDA margin in this second quarter and for the six months exceeded our expectations."

The Company recorded net income of $1.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to net income of $2.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2020. Net income in the second quarter was impacted by share-based payments, the additional costs of being a public issuer and the stronger Canadian dollar's impact on US dollar denominated assets and liabilities.

Mirko Wicha added, "We are very confident in our ability to execute our growth strategy as we continue the strong organic growth in our existing business while focusing on our acquisition strategy".

Fiscal 2021 Update

To provide visibility into the Company's expectations for financial targets for the remainder of the fiscal year, based on the six-month performance our guidance for full year revenue remains between $93 million and $94 million. Please refer below to the section regarding Forward-Looking Statements, which forms an integral part of this press release.

Conference Call Notification

Haivision will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:30 pm (ET). To register for the call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1474535. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry.

* Represents a non-IFRS measure. For the relevant definition, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below. As applicable, a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2021.

Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

Haivision's consolidated audited financial statements for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2021 (the "Q2 Financial Statements"), the management's discussion and analysis thereon and additional information relating to Haivision and its business can be found under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The financial information presented in this release was derived from the Q2 Financial Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth opportunities and its ability to execute on its growth strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Haivision as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Haivision. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Haivision undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

In addition, Haivision's guidance on revenue is considered forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Haivision's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position, but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospects and growth initiatives. Management's assessments of, and outlook for, revenue set out herein are generally based on the following assumptions: (a) Haivision's results of operations will continue as expected, (b) Haivision will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (c) Haivision will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (d) Haivision will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and realize on related synergies, including in respect of acquisitions, (e) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact Haivision's business, (f) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed, (g) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, and (h) the industries Haivision operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience. Haivision considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances, given the time period for such projections and targets. The achievement of target revenue set out above is subject to significant risks including: (a) that Haivision will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, and (b) Haivision will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share. These estimates have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. Haivision's independent auditor has not conducted a review of, and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to, these estimates.

Non-IFRS Measures

Haivision's consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA", "Gross Margin", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by management to assess the financial performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is also a key metric that management uses prior to execution of any strategic investing or financing opportunity. "EBITDA" is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, depreciation, amortization and financial expenses and "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring expense items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. "Gross Margin" represents gross profit divided by revenue.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Thousands of Canadian dollars



















Three months ended

April 30, Six months ended

April 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020











($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 21,851 21,229 44,836 40,642 Cost of sales 4,788 4,806 10,221 9,442 Gross profit 17,062 16,423 34,615 31,200









Expenses







Sales and marketing 4,841 4,735 9,952 9,926 Operations and support 1,170 1,307 2,488 2,645 Research and development 4,359 4,944 9,239 10,387 General and administrative 3,514 2.064 6,621 4,629 Share-based payment 745 — 15,194 —

14,629 13,051 43,494 27,587









Operating Profit 2,433 3,372 (8,879) 3,613 Financial expenses 79 89 188 190









Income (loss) before income taxes 2,354 3,283 (9,067) 3,423









Income taxes







Current 1,117 1,184 1,781 1,443 Deferred — (267) — (271)

1,117 917 1,781 1,172



















Net income (loss 1,237 2,366 (10,848) 2,251









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment (430) 631 (940) 682 Comprehensive income (loss 787 2,997 (11,788) 2,933









Net income per share







Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $0.05 $0.15 $(0.46) $0.15 Weighted average number of shares outstanding







Basic 26,632,340 15,402,688 23,809,782 15,408,613 Diluted 27,344,467 15,402,688 23,809,782 15,408,613

Thousands of Canadian dollars



As at

April 30,

2021

October 31,

2020

$

$







Assets





Current assets





Cash 47,639

15,715 Trade and other receivables 14,266

12,763 Investment tax credits receivable 2,275

2,275 Inventories 4,349

5,988 Prepaid expenses 1,947

908

70,476

37,649







Property and equipment 877

898 Right-of-use assets 3,300

3,184 Intangible assets 2,007

2,283 Goodwill 13,805

14,745 Non-refundable investment tax credits receivable 2,654

3,861 Deferred income taxes 1,600

147

24,243

25,118

94,719

62,767







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Trade and other payables 7,139

12,892 Income taxes payable 2,209

2,484 Current portion of lease liabilities 533

570 Deferred revenue 8,321

8,102 Current portion of term loans 1,866

1,180

20,068

25,228







Lease liabilities 3,205

3,075 Deferred revenue 1,704

1,641 Term loans 1,758

2,749 Deferred income taxes —

— Deferred lease inducement —

—

26,735

32,693







Equity





Share capital 71,096

20,934 Stock Option 1,068

— Retained earnings (5,067)

7,313 Cumulative translation adjustment 887

1,827

67,984

30,074

94,719

62,767









Thousands of Canadian dollars















Three months ended April 30, Six months ended April 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020











($) ($) ($) ($) Net Income 1,237 2,366 (10,848) 2,251 Income Taxes 1,117 916 1,781 1,172



















Income before income taxes 2,354 3,282 (9,067) 3,423









Depreciation 298 161 587 320 Amortization 138 381 276 552 Share-based payments 745

15,194 — Financial expenses 79 89 188 190



















Adjusted EBITDA(1 3,614 3,913 7,178 4,485



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 16.5% 18.4 % 16.0 % 11.0 %













Note:

(1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

For further information: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital, 905-326-1888 ext. 1, [email protected]; Dan Rabinowitz , Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, 847-362-6800 ext. 7209, [email protected]