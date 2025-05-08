Haier Launches New 4K Mini-LED TV M80 Series Globally, Featuring KEF Co-engineered Audio

QINGDAO, China, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Haier, a world's leading household appliances brand, is thrilled to introduce its latest television series: the M80 series of 4K Mini-LED TVs. Co-engineered with KEF, the world-renowned audio technology brand, the M80 series is designed to deliver next-level home entertainment experience to consumers worldwide.

The Haier M80 series TV is poised to elevate home entertainment with its state-of-the-art 4K Mini-LED display. This innovative technology offers brighter images and deeper contrast compared to traditional LCD TVs, while offering a more affordable option for large screens when compared to OLED TVs. Additionally, the M80 series supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for superior visual quality and holds TÜV certification for Low Blue Light emissions, protecting viewers' eye health during extended viewing hours.

In collaboration with KEF, a globally renowned HiFi audio brand with over 60 years of expertise in acoustic technology, the Haier M80 series delivers unparalleled audio experience. Thanks to KEF's meticulous tuning, the TV ensures clear highs, rich mids, and deep, elastic bass, delivered through its 2.1 channel speaker system comprising two main speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. Enhanced with audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv, the M80 series serves as a home music hub, offering users a harmonious and magical audio experience.

Designed with gaming enthusiasts in mind, the Haier M80 series offers a host of features to enhance gameplay. With a dedicated Game Mode, gamers can select from five picture modes tailored to different game genres: Standard, FPS, RTS, RPG, and RAC. Features such as Shadow Enhancement, which increases brightness in darker areas, and a Cross Hair function for first-person shooters, elevate the gaming experience. The TV also offers various game settings, including Game Mode (LLM), ALLM, refresh rate adjustments, and speaker delay, together ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay. The M80 series supports HDMI 2.1, enabling Dynamic HDR, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and 4K@60Hz, providing a truly immersive gaming journey for users.

Empowered by Google TV and HAICAST, the M80 series offers a seamless smart TV experience at home. HAICAST allows high-quality streaming from mobile devices, supporting HD and 4K Ultra HD movies, versatile media sharing like photos, and enhanced gaming experience. Available in four sizes—55, 65, 75, and 85 inches—the M80 series caters to diverse consumer preferences and room sizes, from dynamic living spaces to cozy bedrooms.

The Haier M80 series 4K Mini-LED TV is a powerful and versatile smart TV designed to meet the diverse needs of modern users. Boasting its leading-edge Mini-LED display technology, KEF audio enhancements, and dedicated gaming optimizations, the Haier M80 TV stands out as an ideal choice for consumers seeking a reliable, feature-rich, and top-quality smart TV that elevates their home entertainment and brings a touch of magic to their everyday life.

