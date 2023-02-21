HAIB COPPER: THE HIGH COURT POSTPONES VERDICT TO MARCH 15, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South") or the Company) (TSXV: DSM) announces that the High Court of Namibia has postponed the publication of the verdict in the case to review the Minister's decision not to renew the Exploration and Prospecting licence ("EPL") to March 15, 2023.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "With the recent events at the Ministry of Mines, the decision of the judge to postpone the verdict a second time is an important sign that the court takes this case very seriously".

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

