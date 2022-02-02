Hagerty Names its 'Top Gear' Brokers in Canada for 2022

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Hagerty, a leading automotive enthusiast brand, specialty car insurer, and membership organization for car lovers has named its Top Gear brokers for 2022, based on their outstanding past year performance.

"These elite brokers are the best in the business," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Their expertise and diligence are critical to our purpose of saving driving and preserving car culture for future generations, and we appreciate everything they do."

This year's Top Gear brokers list includes:

Sutherland Insurance

Vanmaele Leitch - Gair Insurance Ltd

Billyard Insurance

Programmed Insurance Brokers

Brokers Trust Insurance Group

Insureit Group Inc.

Oracle RMS

FSB Insurance Ltd

Ontario Insurance Network

Johnston Meier

B & W Ins

CapriCMW

Kamloops Insurance Services Inc.

Central Agencies Inc.

Blue Circle Insurance Ltd

Drayden Insurance

Astro Insurance 1000 Inc.

A. A. Munro Insurance Agencies

Caldwell Roach Agencies Ltd

Roger E Strum Ltd

H L Sear Insurance

Brio Insurance

Top Gear agencies have access to co-op marketing dollars, a dedicated account executive, preferred placement on Hagerty's online broker locator, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels, a VIP membership to Hagerty Drivers Club® and more.

