HÄAGEN-DAZS CELEBRATES FIVE TRAILBLAZING WOMEN AS THE WINNERS OF THE ROSE PROJECT ARE REVEALED

LONDON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Häagen-Dazs is proud to announce the five remarkable winners of The Rose Project, Class of 2024, in celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. The global initiative, created to celebrate the brand's female co-founder, Rose Mattus, sought nominations from across the globe to celebrate groundbreaking women making a societal or community impact.

The winners are Philomena Nwajagu from Nigeria, Faith Ida, Lorna Phillip and Dr Nirja Joshi all from the United Kingdom and Judit Giró Benet from Spain.

Each of the Class of 2024 winners will receive an equal share of the $100,000 USD bursary grant to help them continue their exceptional work, and unleash their potential. From hundreds of applications, the winners were chosen for their pioneering efforts and societal contributions by an all-female global judging panel. More details about The Rose Project, the winners and the top 50 women nominated in 2024 can be found at https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/.

The winners were selected by a judging panel representative of The Rose Project's global reach and focus upon celebrating women who break barriers. This year, the panel included UK-based author, broadcaster and philanthropist, Katie Piper, double Olympic medallist in Diving for Mexico, Alejandra Orozco Loza, with Häagen-Dazs Shops Global Managing Director Aurélie Lory from France representing the brand.

Aurélie Lory, Global Managing Director of Häagen-Dazs Shops and The Rose Project judging panellist, said: "It's been an honour to be involved with The Rose Project as a judge for the second year running. We're proud to continue celebrating our female co-founder's impact of shaping a globally renowned brand by supporting and empowering women from all corners of the globe."

For more information about the five winners of the Class of 2024 and their incredible stories, and for further details about The Rose Project visit https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/ or head to Instagram via @haagendazs_roseproject.

