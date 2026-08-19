H2OBOY INC. CREATES OTTAWA STRONG: AFTER THE STORM -- A COMMUNITY TEST OF RESILIENCE, AGILITY AND HOPE

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- You LOST SOMETHING Ottawa, still recovering from the July 1 flooding. Now, one local entrepreneur is asking a larger question: Can our city become more agile in responding to increasingly frequent emergencies while keeping communities connected?

Ottawa Strong: After the Storm Community Recovery Benefit Concert, created by H2OBoy Inc. Founder & CEO Bernard Couchman, will bring residents together September 1 at Britannia Park for a one-time, 12-hour immersive Earth → Moon → Earth experience.

Ottawa Strong After the Storm Community Recovery Benefit Concert T-MINUS 14 Days

"It is natural for me to respond when my community is tested," says Couchman. "Ottawa Strong After the Storm is one example of what can happen when citizens, government, businesses and communities find ways to work together. If we want Ottawa to compete globally, we must continue developing the agility to respond locally."

Authorized under City of Ottawa Rental Permit R129717, the event is limited to 499 attendees and will feature music, amateur and professional performers, community and food vendors, technology, first-responder recognition and professional media production.

The event's "Living and Working on the Moon" theme looks beyond the immediate crisis while keeping the focus on Earth: resilience, innovation, inclusion, sustainability and community.

Couchman says the initiative demonstrates how citizens can contribute solutions while potentially reducing pressure on public resources.

"When Ottawa works together as one, anything is possible. Ottawa Strong After the Storm is an invitation to demonstrate that spirit."

MISSION CONTROL COUNTDOWN: T-MINUS 14 DAYS

September 1, 2026 | Britannia Park | 11 AM–11 PM | Maximum 499

EARTH → MOON → EARTH | Ottawa Stronger. Together We Rise.

SOURCE H2OBoy

Media Contact: Bernard Couchman | H2OBoy Inc., 343-998-4746 | [email protected] | www.h2oboy.ca