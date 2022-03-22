H2O Innovation Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Mar 22, 2022, 11:00 ET

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Frédéric Dugré, Co-Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer, H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX: HEO) and his team joined Roy Wefuan, Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group congratulates H2O Innovation Inc. on its graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:HEO)
TMX Group congratulates H2O Innovation Inc. on its graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:HEO)

H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The corporation's activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, they strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:   Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time:   9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: Dominique Métayer, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Toronto Stock Exchange