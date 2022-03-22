H2O Innovation Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

H2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The corporation's activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, they strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com .

