H-Source Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HSI) (OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") announces that Savio Chiu has resigned as a director of the Company. The directors would like to thank Savio for his work with the Company and wish him all the success in his future endeavours.

Following the change, the Company's current Board of Directors consists of John Kupice, Murray Walden, Martin Hubbes, Rich Umbdenstock and Chip Overstreet.

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.

"John Kupice"

John Kupice

CEO & Director

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information and statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Offering, receipt of all regulatory approvals related to the Offering and the use of proceeds thereof. The Company cautions that all forward looking information and statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Debentures and the Shares which may be issued on exercise thereof have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

SOURCE H-Source Holdings Ltd.

For further information: investors @h-source.com