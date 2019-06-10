H-Source Announces First Tranche Closing of Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V: HSI; OTCQB: HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") announces, further to its news release of May 10, 2019, that the Company closed the first tranche of the non-brokered financing of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") in the principal amount for the first tranche of US$729,313 (before OID as defined below) (the "Offering").

The Debentures will mature on June 10, 2020 (the "Maturity Date") that is twelve months from the date of issuance on June 10, 2019 (the "Issue Date") and bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated and paid monthly in arrears commencing on the day that is 30 days from the Issue Date, on the earlier of (i) the Maturity Date or (ii) at the election of the holder and will have an original issuer discount equal to 10% of the Principal Amount (the "OID").

The principal amount and any accrued and unpaid interest on the Debentures are convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"), in whole or in part, at any time following the Issue Date but on or before the Maturity Date at a conversion price of US$0.06 per Share.

Subscriptions by one insider of the Company accounted for approximately $39,359 in principal amount (before OID) of the gross proceeds of this first tranche of the Offering. Such participation constituted a "related party transaction" within Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insider is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Debentures issued and the Shares issuable upon conversion of the Debenture to, or the consideration paid by such person, did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued in connection with this first tranche of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 11, 2019. The net proceeds from this first tranche of the Offering will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes.

This first tranche of the Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company will be proceeding with the next tranche of the Offering.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information and statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Offering, receipt of all regulatory approvals related to the Offering and the use of proceeds thereof. The Company cautions that all forward looking information and statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Debentures and the Shares which may be issued on exercise thereof have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

