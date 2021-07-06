H-Source Announces Cease Trade Order

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company") (TSXV: HSI) (OTCQB: HSCHF) On May 4, 2021, the Company announced that, for reasons set out in its news release of May 4, 2021, the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be filed by the prescribed deadline of April 30, 2021. As a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company's March 31, 2021 Q1 interim financial statements, the accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "Q1 Filings") were not filed by the prescribed deadline of May 31, 2021.

The British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has notified the Company that a cease trade order will be issued on July 7, 2021 against the Company for failure to file the Annual Filings and Q1 Filings. As previously announced, the Company requires additional time to file the Annual Filings due to unforeseen impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic which have continued to delay the audit of the Company's annual financial statements. We will release additional information later this week.

