H-ON Consulting Integrates OverIT's SPACE1 Into Its Remote Inspection Tool DIV-CO Collaboration System

The company's remote collaboration system called DIV-CO Collaboration System , for the technical management at customers' facilities, required integration with a component to be dedicated to certification processes and product compliance inspections of industrial manufacturing end customers remotely, with significant benefits for more agile and efficient procedures.

H-ON Consulting choose OverIT's SPACE1 Augmented Collaboration, a high-tech product combing Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence. SPACE1 offers advanced collaboration features for connecting H-ON Consulting's expert technicians with their clients, conducting inspections, tests, certification processes and compliance checks on industrial machinery entirely from remote, relying on real-time sharing of audio/video streaming, product checklists, 3D models, multimedia files and AR notes.

The integration of SPACE1, has resulted into major benefits for H-ON Consulting, such as a 20% increase in the efficiency of its operational staff, improved safety in the execution of product certification operations and significant time and cost savings, thanks to a 30% reduction in travel and the consequent downtime for the execution of large projects.

"In choosing OverIT, we were certain that the solutions provided would exceed our expectations," says Francesco Rosati, Marketing Director at H-ON Consulting. "In addition to the most apparent advantages, such as those related to cost and time reduction, the integration of SPACE1 has allowed us to access advanced post-intervention reporting features and to improve the organization of works both internally and for our customers, enabling us to collaborate remotely even in noisy environments with poor connectivity."

H-ON Consulting is an international provider of consulting and engineering services for the safety and reliability of industrial products. They provide engineering consulting for product safety and technical support for product certification.

Backed by US Capital with development Headquarters in Italy and main US offices in Chicago and Miami, OverIT is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management. With more than 500 professionals, OverIT supports over 300 customers and more than 150,000 Field Service Users. The firm is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in FSM and AR industries.

