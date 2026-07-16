H.I.G. Realty Establishes Highground, a €1 Billion German Residential Platform

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has established Highground Living ("Highground" or the "Company), a newly created €1 billion German residential platform headquartered in Berlin.

Highground is being launched through the consolidation of existing H.I.G. investments and operations in the Berlin area, concurrently with a new investment in a €450 million high-quality, residential portfolio in Leipzig and Dresden.

Highground combines institutional ownership with an experienced local operating platform, creating a scalable residential business focused on improving asset performance while delivering high-quality housing across Germany's strongest urban markets. Headquartered in Berlin, the Company intends to expand both its portfolio and operating platform over time, supported by Germany's position as one of Europe's largest residential markets and its structural housing shortages, resilient demand, and limited new supply. H.I.G. believes these long-term fundamentals provide an attractive backdrop for continued investment and platform growth.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty Europe, in London, commented: "Highground marks an important milestone for H.I.G. Realty's European residential strategy. We have identified German residential as one of our high-conviction markets and have built a scalable platform to capitalize on the current market opportunity."

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented: "Highground provides an institutional operating platform capable of creating long-term value through active asset management and disciplined portfolio growth. We look forward to supporting the management team as the business grows across Germany's residential market."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Riccardo Dallolio

Managing Director

[email protected]

Stelios Theodosiou

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital