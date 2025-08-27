H.I.G. Infrastructure Completes the Sale of EYSA

LONDON and MADRID, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the sale of EYSA Group ("EYSA" or the "Company") to Tikehau Investment Management SAS ("Tikehau"), a global alternative asset manager. EYSA's management will remain in place and continue to drive the Company's future development.

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, EYSA is a leading provider of smart and sustainable mobility solutions in Spain, with a growing international presence in over 30 countries. Since its investment in May 2022, H.I.G. Infrastructure has partnered with EYSA management on numerous strategic initiatives, including repositioning the Company from a Spanish parking operator to a fast-growth, international smart mobility platform, resulting in the improvement of its operational infrastructure, the development of new sustainability-focused and AI-enabled services, and the expansion of its footprint into new global markets through five add-on acquisitions.

During H.I.G.'s ownership, the Company more than doubled its EBITDA and consolidated its position as an integrated provider of a wide range of mobility solutions throughout Spain and abroad. EYSA is currently in a strong position to capture the significant tailwinds behind investments into smarter and more sustainable mobility infrastructure.

Andrew Liau, Head of Europe Infrastructure at H.I.G., said, "The EYSA team has done an outstanding job transforming the Company from a single-market operator to a global platform and leader in the sustainable mobility solutions space, as demonstrated by the very attractive investment returns this exit has generated. The Company is well-positioned to take advantage of future growth opportunities, and we wish them continued success in the future."

Javier Delgado, CEO of EYSA, commented, "H.I.G. has been instrumental in positioning EYSA as a market leader, helping the Company expand into new, high-growth markets. H.I.G. has backed various investment opportunities and strategic initiatives, reinforcing our ability to support cities in their transition to more automated, sustainable, and environmentally responsible solutions. We look forward to the next chapter in the Company's growth journey."

About EYSA

EYSA's integrated offering consists of a wide range of mission-critical mobility solutions including on-street and off-street parking, tolling, traffic management, and low emission zones. The Company benefits from strong secular trends as its clients seek EYSA's one-stop-shop proposition to address increasingly important Sustainability targets such as reducing congestion and pollution, increasing traffic safety, as well as generating additional income for public budgets. As of 2024, the Company operates approximately 330,000 parking spaces across a diversified portfolio of more than 270 contracts. For more information, please visit eysaservicios.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

