H.I.G. Capital Expands Small-Cap & Growth Team with the Addition of Harrison B. Davis

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, announced the expansion of its dedicated Small-Cap & Growth ("SCG") team with the addition of Harrison B. Davis as Managing Director in H.I.G.'s Miami office.

Harrison has over 15 years of experience in lower middle market private equity, having built an extensive track record investing across the business services, industrials, consumer, and TMT sectors. He previously served as a Partner and Co-Head of TZP Group's Small-Cap strategy and held investment roles at Brown Brothers Harriman Capital Partners. He began his career in management consulting, primarily advising private equity-backed companies.

"We are excited to welcome Harrison to the firm," said Camilo E. Horvilleur, Co-Head of the H.I.G. SCG Fund. "Harrison's deep strategic perspective and operational expertise, coupled with his investment acumen in the small-cap sector, will further strengthen our platform and deliver meaningful results to our portfolio companies and investors."

Harrison joins as part of H.I.G.'s 40-person dedicated SCG team, which leverages H.I.G.'s significant resource advantage and proven track-record investing in companies with elements of business, industry, or transactional complexity. The SCG fund makes control equity investments in undermanaged and/or high-growth North American companies with EBITDA under $15mm.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:



Camilo E. Horvilleur

Managing Director

Co-Head of H.I.G. Small-Cap & Growth Buyouts

[email protected]

Harrison B. Davis

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1450 Brickell Avenue

31st Floor

Miami, FL 33131

P: 305.379.2322

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital