H.I.G. Capital Expands Insurance Capabilities with the Addition of Clark Jeffries and Gary Droscoski

MIAMI and NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, announced that Clark Jeffries has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Global Head of Insurance, and Gary Droscoski has joined as a Managing Director in H.I.G.'s Capital Formation Group.

H.I.G. is expanding its investment capabilities in the insurance sector, with a focus on developing strategies aligned with insurance company balance sheets, deepening its engagement with insurance investors, and making direct investments in insurance companies. As part of this effort, the firm is building a dedicated insurance vertical that leverages H.I.G.'s platform across private credit, private equity, and real assets to originate and structure investments from a liability-driven orientation, delivering tailored, capital-efficient solutions.

Clark will be responsible for sourcing, transaction execution, and ongoing management of H.I.G.'s strategic investments in the insurance sector, as well as the development of investment products designed for insurance company investors. Clark brings nearly two decades of experience across insurance and financial institutions. He previously served as Chief Investment Officer of Somerset Reinsurance Limited and as a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group at Bank of America.

Gary will focus on expanding H.I.G. relationships with insurance investors and supporting capital formation efforts across the firm. He will work with investment teams to deliver strategies aligned with insurers' investment and capital requirements. Gary has over 25 years of experience in institutional sales and business development. Prior to joining H.I.G., he held senior roles at PGIM Private Alternatives and New York Life Investments and previously served as Managing Director and Head of Business Development, North America at GAM Investments.

Brian Schwartz, Co-President of H.I.G., said, "We see significant opportunity to expand our investment capabilities in the middle market where increasing complexity and demand for specialized capabilities are creating attractive investment opportunities for the insurance channel. Insurance capital is increasingly aligned with long-duration, asset-based strategies where H.I.G. has strong expertise, and this initiative enhances our ability to originate and scale investments in these areas."

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Head of H.I.G.'s Capital Formation Group, added, "Insurance companies represent an important and growing segment of the institutional investor landscape, and we are continuing to expand our capabilities to serve this market. We are focused on building long-term partnerships while enhancing our ability to deliver tailored investment strategies. Clark and Gary bring complementary experience across investing and capital formation that supports our continued growth with insurance clients."

Clark Jeffries added, "H.I.G. has built a strong platform across private credit, private equity, and real assets, with a differentiated ability to originate in the middle market. I am excited to join the firm at a time when insurance investors are seeking scaled access to high-quality opportunities, and to help further develop strategies aligned with their investment objectives."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Jordan Peer Griffin

Executive Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1450 Brickell Ave

31st Floor

Miami, FL 33131

P: 305.379.2322

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital, LLC